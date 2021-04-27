‘Incomprehensible’: Dad high on meth, parks in middle of street

A father was sentenced to seven months imprisonment, wholly suspended, after Roma police found him parked in the middle of the street with the ignition on while high on meth and incoherant.

Cody James Hartley Jackson fronted the Roma Magistrates Court on April 20 and pleaded guilty to a range of drug offences.

The court heard just after midnight on December 17, 2020, Dalby Police were performing patrols on Cunningham Street, Dalby when they intercepted the defendant.

"He submitted to a roadside breath analysis test and a positive result was presented," police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting said.

"The defendant stated to police he had three or four pipes of meth a few days prior and a certificate was produced confirming the relevant drug."

Just over a week later, at 2.40am on December 27, 2020, Roma police observed a vehicle stationary in the middle of the road.

"Police observed the defendant in the driver's seat with keys in the ignition," sergeant Whiting said.

"He woke up and begun swinging at police, he then calmed down and was asked if he knew where he was and he said he was in Dalby.

"He said he had been working at a site in Roma Downs and fell asleep.

"He told police he used ice four days prior and appeared having difficulty comprehending questions."

While speaking with the defendant, police observed a glass pipe in clear view, sergeant Whiting said.

"Subsequently, they searched the defendant's backpack and located two clipsal bags, a plastic straw and electronic scales," she said.

Jackson pleaded guilty to drug driving, in charge of a motor vehicle under the influence, possessing property suspected of being used in the commission of a drug offence and possessing drug utensils.

Jackson was on a suspended sentence at the time of offences.

The prosecution submitted that Magistrate Peter Saggers activate the suspended sentence, saying it was concerning that he was in the middle of the road and clearly didn't know where he was.

Solicitor Laurie Parker said his client was on a bender that weekend after being upset that he was not able to see his daughter over Christmas and decided to self-medicate.

"I've explained to him that with these drug matters, I never see a good out come with them - it affects all areas of your life," Mr Parker said.

"There's no such thing as part time drug use."

Mr Parker said his client was remorseful for his actions.

The Magistrate told Jackson that when things go wrong in life, he cannot simply revert to drugs.

"It was dangerous that you were in the middle of the road, someone could have ploughed into you and killed you or the driver," he said.

He agreed with the prosecution that it would not be unjust to activate the suspended sentence.

For the four offences, Jackson was sentenced to seven months imprisonment, with immediate parole.

The convictions were recorded.