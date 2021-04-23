‘Incompetent’ armed robber busted after string of errors

A teenager has been jailed after he and a child accomplice committed an armed robbery at knifepoint.

A Moreton Bay teenager who robbed a 7-Eleven at knifepoint in the Redlands was busted after police tracked down a taxi booked using his real phone number used to decamp the scene with his co-defendant, a court has heard.

Caboolture man Jackson Finselbach, 19, pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Friday to one count of robbery in company armed with an offensive instrument.

The court heard Finselbach and his co-defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, robbed the 7-Eleven Birkdale service station about 10pm on July 19 last year.

The duo entered the store and Finselbach, who was understood not to have been covering his face, brandished a knife menacingly at the attendant, who deposited the contents of the cash register, $395.95, into Finselbach's co-defendant's backpack.

Caboolture armed robber Jackson Finselbach, 19. Picture: Facebook

Finselbach then demanded cigarettes, but as the attendant was clearing out the cabinet a member of the public began filling up at the bowser, causing the duo to flee.

Finselbach's co-defendant was arrested and charged on July 21, while Finselbach himself was arrested and charged on August 4.

The armed robbery activated a 12-month sentence for which he was given immediate parole, so Finselbach was remanded in custody to serve the balance of the previous sentence.

His armed robbery also was in contravention of several probation orders with which he did not engage.

Finselbach has now spent a total of about eight months in custody.

Defence counsel John Jacob told the court his client had numerous intellectual disabilities and had been assessed as eligible for an NDIS package, which helped explain his impulsiveness.

He said his client was introduced to drugs at a young age and was effectively couch-surfing at the time of committing the robbery, the proceeds of which were spent on clothing and food, Mr Jacob told the court.

Acting Judge East QC told the court Finselbach's robbery was "poorly planned and relatively spontaneous".

He said the pair were destined to fail after they had used a taxi to decamp the scene, booked using Finselbach's phone number and destined for his co-defendant's address, which evidence his "incompetence" as a criminal.

He sentenced Finselbach to three years' imprisonment, suspended after serving an additional four months and 16 days, upon which he will be released on a three-year probation order.

A conviction was recorded.

Originally published as 'Incompetent' baby-faced armed robber busted after string of errors