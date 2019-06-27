Menu
The dramatic crash scene.
Driver inches from death as bars smash through windscreen

Carolyn Booth
by
27th Jun 2019 4:38 PM
THERE are probably few things scarier than watching huge metal bars hurtling towards you, but that's exactly what a Bundaberg driver has faced.

Police are investigating the two-vehicle crash, which left a driver with significant head and hand injuries, but miraculously in a stable condition.

But it's clear the situation was just inches way from being far worse, with three bars sliding from the back of a ute and smashing through the windscreen of the car travelling behind it.

Emergency services were called to the crash along Childers Rd, about 2.10pm today.

The crash happened about 5km past the Ring Road intersection.

The driver of the ute was treated for shock. The driver of the car was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Police are investigation the crash, with whether the load was appropriately secured expected to be examined.

