Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Wolfe Brothers will rock Bundaberg this weekend.
The Wolfe Brothers will rock Bundaberg this weekend.
Entertainment

Inaugural music festival kicks off today at Burnett Heads

28th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BURNETT HEADS will be the place to be today when The Wolfe Brothers headline the inaugural Burnett Heads Music Festival.

Kicking off from 4pm, The Wolfe Brothers, SaltBushSix and The Ayes Rockettes are just part of the entertainment line-up that will rock the main street.

"We are also able to give the show an extra edge by showcasing three great local acts in Bundaberg's one and only Mark Lavendar, Urban Country Music titleholder Wal Neilsen and young, talented star Keely Sliwka.

Zunker St from Hermans Rd to Sommersville St will be closed for the festival, which is being described as the biggest street party Burnett Heads will have seen. Tickets cost $35 if purchased before the event or $40 on the gate.

Head to burnettheadsmusic .conferenceonline.com.au or get tickets direct from the Lighthouse Hotel.

burnett heads music festival
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Lawyer’s opinion: Paradise lost in a sad dam debacle

    premium_icon Lawyer’s opinion: Paradise lost in a sad dam debacle

    News The last large-scale dam built in Australia was the Paradise Dam on the Burnett River in 2005. It’s original construction was a debacle.

    Dam owner answers your questions

    premium_icon Dam owner answers your questions

    News SUNWATER’S chairwoman writes a letter explaining what led to the decision to reduce...

    An update: Nothing suspicious in servo ‘sudden death’

    premium_icon An update: Nothing suspicious in servo ‘sudden death’

    News POLICE were called to a service station in Booyal yesterday to investigate a...

    IN COURT: 33 people expected in Bundaberg court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 33 people expected in Bundaberg court today

    Crime EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. Here...