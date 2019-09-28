Inaugural music festival kicks off today at Burnett Heads

BURNETT HEADS will be the place to be today when The Wolfe Brothers headline the inaugural Burnett Heads Music Festival.

Kicking off from 4pm, The Wolfe Brothers, SaltBushSix and The Ayes Rockettes are just part of the entertainment line-up that will rock the main street.

"We are also able to give the show an extra edge by showcasing three great local acts in Bundaberg's one and only Mark Lavendar, Urban Country Music titleholder Wal Neilsen and young, talented star Keely Sliwka.

Zunker St from Hermans Rd to Sommersville St will be closed for the festival, which is being described as the biggest street party Burnett Heads will have seen. Tickets cost $35 if purchased before the event or $40 on the gate.

Head to burnettheadsmusic .conferenceonline.com.au or get tickets direct from the Lighthouse Hotel.