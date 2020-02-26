Inaugural lecture to celebrate life of Fraser Island warrior

RIGHT STUFF: John Sinclair was a fearless protector of Fraser Island.

AN INAUGURAL lecture celebrating the life and achievements of Fraser Island defender John Sinclair will be held in Brisbane on March 7.

Conservationist Aila Keto, founder and president of the Australian Rainforest Conservationist Society.

During his life, Dr Sinclair fought to make Fraser Island safe from sandmining and logging.

However after decades as the leading light of the Fraser Island Defenders Organisation, the 79-year-old never rested on his laurels and fought to ensure K'Gari was not loved to death.

In later years Dr Sinclair helped ensure that the island, which recently attracted the interest of visiting royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, was a centre for scientific research.

Dr Sinclair's son Keith, one of four sons, said "his legacy will definitely be the securing of World Heritage listing for K'gari".

"In recent years his main focus was on ensuring that the island was not loved to death," he said.

"Dad knew it was for the most part saved from most threats but he knew there is always work to be done to preserve it."

Dr Sinclair in 1976 was named as The Australian newspaper's Australian of the Year and in 1990 he was selected by the United Nations Environment Program in the honour roll of significant international environmentalists or organisations called the Global 500.

In 1993 he was presented with the Goldman Environmental Prize, a worldwide eco award.

In 2014 he was appointed to the Order of Australia and was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of the Sunshine Coast in 2017.

The lecture will be held at the Masonic Grand Lodge in Brisbane.

Tickets will cost $25 and event will start at 2pm.