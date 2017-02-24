Inaugural Bundy Wedding Spectacular on this weekend

WEDDING SHOW: Lisa-Marie Gallwey and Cassandra Egan at the Civic Centre preparing for the Wedding Spectacular this weekend.

ARE you planning to walk down the aisle?

Newly engaged or those already in the midst of organising their dream wedding will find everything they need to plan their perfect day at the inaugural Bundaberg Wedding Spectacular.

Event organisers Lisa-Marie Gallwey from Once Upon a and Cassandra Egan from Elegant Events Bundaberg (formerly Bundaberg Party Hire) will bring together more than 50 wedding industry providers on Sunday to showcase what's on offer in and around Bundaberg.

"We've got photographers, we've got florists, we've got invitation people, decorators, caters, venues," she said.

"We were actually turning people away at the end.

"We've only gone with locals, we haven't gone outside of Bundaberg and we're showing that Bundaberg is as good as anywhere in Queensland.

"We have beaches, we have beautiful gardens.

"We have so much that you don't need to go to Brisbane for a dress, we have award winning designers here,

"You don't need to go to Brisbane for a venue, we have world-class venues here."

Ms Gallwey said the latest trends would feature, but stall holders would also be able to suggest creative and individual ideas to help couples create their perfect day.

"Vintage is still popular, but that glam look is starting to come through again, almost that 1920s glam - rose gold, diamonds, candles and fresh flowers," she said.

"When it comes to dresses lace is huge still."

The event will also feature fashion parades, car hire companies, entertainers hairdresser aqnd , make-up artists.

The Bundaberg Wedding Spectacular is also offering one lucky couple the chance to win a $15,000 wedding package. Head along on Sunday or find the event on Facebook for details.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Sunday from 9am-2pm

Where: Civic Centre, Bourbong St

Cost: $2 entry, with funds going to the Make-a-Wish Foundation