IN THEIR WORDS: Cafe owners announce imminent closure

OWNERS of a Bundaberg region cafe and bakery have announced they will be closing their doors this Friday.

The owners of Breeze Cafe and Bakery, at Innes Park, informed staff of the changes this morning.

Richard and Gudrun Burke have provided the NewsMail with the following statement.

Here is what they said in their own words.

We have owned Breeze Café and Bakery and the premises for over 4 years now.

We had a lessee operate the business for 12 months through 2016 and then we operated from February 2017 until August 2018 when we sought another operator for the business and unfortunately that did not prove a success and we resumed operations in April 2019.

At the time, in early April we had a number of parties interested in purchase and or lease of the business, the freehold and business in various different configurations.

We maintained the day to day operations while we have been through negotiations with these parties.

Unfortunately we have been unable to find a suitable operator that we feel comfortable will be a long term proposition.

We concluded discussions with the final party early this week and it was time for us to make a definite decision that was best for ourselves going forward.

Richard and Gudrun had no hospitality experience before commencing operations in 2014.

We have business experience and have predominately been involved in the building industry.

Richard as a carpenter and builder and Gudrun as a wall and floor tiler and also as franchisee of Beaumont Tiles in the past.

We were and still do operate Breeze Homes Pty Ltd a successful award winning building company.

We have decide to close Breeze Café and Bakery at Close Of Business on Friday night June 14.

We will be open to the public on Sunday June 16 9am to 12 midday, for a stock reduction sale to sell all existing stock and some small fittings and equipment.

We will post details of this on Facebook on Saturday.

This decision was not taken lightly and we had concerns for our existing staff, but after meeting with them this morning the majority have secured positions elsewhere.

Richard and Gudrun have new adventures and challenges that we want to pursue before we get too old.

We also want to focus on our other business interests in the building industry and in our new online enterprise as web designers and online entrepreneurs.

We can do both of these while travelling and look forward to catching up with family scattered all the way down the East coast to Tassie and also in Europe.

We would like to thank all of our awesome supporting customers and staff. We have met some special people while involved with operations at Breeze Café and Bakery.

The business and the freehold will now be listed with John Price at Ray White Bundaberg.

Any interested parties should contact John direct on 0411 055 223.

Bon Voyage.