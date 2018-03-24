IN THE FAST LANE: Otto wins a medal

ATHLETICS: When it counted, Bundaberg's Matt Otto delivered at the highest level.

The 16-year-old was in the top three of under-18 sprinters at the junior athletics nationals in Sydney.

The state champion finished third in the 100m before combining with his state teammates to finish second in the U18 4x100m relay.

His time of 10.66 seconds in the 100m final was a new personal best. Edward Nketia won ahead of Godwin Opoku-Mensah.

Otto is now just 1.08 seconds slower than the fastest in the world, Usain Bolt, over 100m.

"I was happy with my run,” Otto said.

"I wasn't expecting the time - neither was my coach.

"He thought I would get down to 10.75, that's what he thought would be amazing but I dropped it by a metre.”

The performance, Otto said, came out of nowhere.

The teenager said he had struggled all year to improve on his times from last year, despite becoming the Queensland champion.

But at the nationals, something changed.

"What it came down to was me on the day,” he said. "I was ready for it.

"It was my last competition until May.

"It was good to come out to nationals and lower the bar by a significant amount.”

Otto now faces the challenge of doing it again in two months time.

The Bundaberg Athletic Club and West Bundaberg Little Athletics athlete is in contention to compete at the Youth Olympics to be held in Argentina later this year.

But first he must be the highest placed Australian at the Oceania championships in Vanuatu in May.

For the next two months, he will work to lower his mark again with Nketia and Opoku-Mensah also competing.

"I've got to lift my game,” he said.

"There's only so much you can do on the training paddock.

"I'm confident that I can probably get near that mark, that first place at Oceania, but we will see.”

If Otto gets there it will be in large part because of coach Rob Hooper.

"He's a good fella, volunteers at the track,” he said.

"He's got me this far, pretty far, and I couldn't have got so far without his input. "He's really helped me.”

The Oceania titles are from May 9-11.