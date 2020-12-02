IN THE DETAIL: Six design features proposed for new hospital

As the new year approaches, so does the deadline for the Bundaberg Hospital Redevelopment Project’s detailed business case.

According to the project’s website, the master plan and concept layouts are being developed following a “robust” consultation process involving more than 100 local clinicians, operational staff and a range of community members.

An artist impression and the design team’s preliminary concept layout have been released, with the concept design expected to be released next year.

A series of proposed features for the new emergency department; intensive care unit; surgical and speciality facilities; inpatient and outpatient care and acute mental health facilities are all listed in latest project update.

Details about proposed clinical and non-clinical support spaces; teaching, training and research; and facility wide design elements are also featured.

BIG PLANS: Artist impressions of the redeveloped Bundaberg Hospital.

Some of the proposed key facility-wide design elements include:

Greater provision of single rooms to enhance patient comfort, privacy and healing.

Better support for the special needs of bariatric patients and the staff who care for them.

Enhancing Telehealth capability throughout the hospital to improve access to health care

and reduce travel for patients, families, carers and health professionals.

Incorporating as much of the existing tree coverage into the design as possible to create a natural healing environment for patients.

Maximising natural daylight throughout the new building and providing access to landscaped gardens and courtyards.

Maximising ventilation through the use of innovative building features, sustainable materials and passive solar techniques.

In July Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced state-owned land to the west of Kay McDuff Dr, about 5km south of Bundaberg’s central business district was the preferred site for the new hospital (Read more about the site selection here).

The preferred site for the new Bundaberg Hospital.

Since March, a series of ‘user group’ sessions have been engaged on the project and now residents from the Bundaberg, North Burnett, Fraser Coast and Discovery Coast areas have a an opportunity to help shape planning for a new hospital in Bundaberg.

Public consultation starts this week.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath said following a robust consultation process with key hospital user groups, the project team was now eager to hear from the broader community about their ideas and feedback on this important project.

“We recognise the importance of the local people on the ground having an opportunity to contribute feedback for the proposed hospital design,” Minister D’Ath said.

“Whether your hospital experiences involve caring for patients, performing operational roles that keep our hospitals running, or receiving treatment as a patient, we are eager to hear from you.

“Over the coming months, the project team will be sharing a range of materials, such as fact sheets and concept designs, which provide an overview of the key features that are proposed for the new hospital.

“I want to encourage local community members and stakeholders to have their say and contribute to this exciting new facility.”

An online community survey is available on the project page.

Staffed and static information displays are planned for February 2021 to enable residents to view hospital concept designs.

Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith said this was a landmark project for Bundaberg and he encouraged local residents to get involved and have their say.

“We also want to hear from stakeholders who are going play an important role in delivering the new Bundaberg Hospital,” he said.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson said she was excited that the community would soon be able to ‘visualise’ the new hospital with the release of the concept plans early next year.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, WBHHS board chair Peta Jamieson and chief executive Deborah Carroll at the preferred site for the new Bundaberg Hospital.

“The plans have been developed following a robust consultation process involving more than 100 local clinicians, operational staff and a range of community members,” Ms Jamieson said.

“A series of ‘user group’ sessions have been under way since March to determine the location of each service and how they will operate and function, along with specific design requirements, and this body of work has helped to bring the hospital to life.

“We are now eager to understand what opportunities and impacts our community members think the proposed health services and facility may have on them and their family’s health and access to care.”

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Debbie Carroll said community feedback was pivotal to achieving positive outcomes for patients, staff and broader regional communities.

“The opportunity to design a new hospital on a new site that supports future growth and direction of healthcare services doesn’t come around often – let’s do it together to make sure we get it right,” she said.

Community consultation is open until February 14 2021.

