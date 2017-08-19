23°
News

IN THE DARK: Pensioners switching off fridges, TVs, lights

Jay Fielding
| 19th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
GOING UP: Joe Goni is unhappy fixed charges on his electricity bill have more than tripled in four years.
GOING UP: Joe Goni is unhappy fixed charges on his electricity bill have more than tripled in four years. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AGE pensioners in Bundaberg are turning their fridges off at night to save power, Keith Pitt has told parliament.

One pensioner couple, who the NewsMail has chosen not to name, is no longer watching TV, only using one light a night and have taken to cooking outside on a gas burner.

"We have a single burner gas ring outside to save money, and burning one light of a night time,” the woman said.

"I also do the washing up outside on the stove after we've eaten dinner to save on electricity. I don't have to turn anything on that way.

"We cut corners as much as we can, but we shouldn't have to, not in this day and age.”

She and her husband have even taken to cooking outside.

"We should have the right to be comfortable in our own home.

"It seems like we are going back to a third world country.

"What I can't understand is that power should be an essential service that shouldn't be a money making scheme.”

North Bundaberg age pensioner Joe Goni isn't taking such drastic action - his frustration is with the fixed charges all electricity consumers are slogged with.

"The biggest bitch I have is the amount of money they charge to have the power at your house,” Mr Goni said.

He said four years ago his service charge was $28 and was now about $100 - and a $16 meter reading fee was added on to that.

Mr Pitt told parliament that while the issue of same-sex marriage - and presumably his own party's dual citizen woes - raged in the media there were more important issues being faced by people in his seat.

"I have pensioners - and these are real stories - who came in to my office and say that they turn their fridge off, trying to save energy at night-time, when it is cooler, at the risk of all sorts of health problems,” Mr Pitt said.

"These are simply unacceptable positions.”

The claim has been repeated by the LNP's candidate for Bundaberg, Councillor David Batt, in a letter to the NewsMail today.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he had met with an increasing number of struggling pensioners.

"I was sickened to hear pensioners are actually being forced to ask themselves - do I buy medication or do I switch on a light?” Mr Bennett said.

"That's just devastating to hear. It's the sad reality of the situation for many pensioners in the region who are really doing it tough.”

"It's affecting their quality of life and desperate pensioners are telling me that it's like living in a third world country,” he said.

"The cost of electricity is the biggest issue confronting us. Power prices have never been higher.”

Mr Bennett said he was appalled that pensioners were being forced to cut corners which is affecting their health and lifestyles.

"Enough is enough. We can't sit back and watch pensioners, families, farmers and businesses suffer.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the Palaszczuk Government was putting downward pressure on power prices.

Ms Donaldson said Labor's decision to can the LNP's sale of power assets meant it had been able to direct distributors to keep prices lower.

"Despite the LNP's inaction, we have done whatever we can to stabilise electricity prices,” she said.

"Since being in government, average retail prices for households have gone up just 1.9% compared with the 43% increase experienced over the term of the Newman-Nicholls government - an additional $436 for the average Queensland household.”

Ms Donaldson said the closure of coal power plants in Victoria and South Australia was driving up prices across the entire National Electricity Market, not just in Queensland, and the Federal Government was doing nothing about it.

"Our actions - including using the advantage we have in having retained ownership of our power assets - means Queensland has the lowest forecast electricity price increase for 2017-18 of 3.3% compared with 19% in South Australia and the ACT, 11% in New South Wales and nearly 10% in Victoria,” she said.

"Proof of our efforts to place downward pressure on prices is the fact that the wholesale price of electricity in Queensland in the National Electricity Market was $64.78/kWh on Monday morning, compared with $146.52 in NSW; $157.55 in SA; $148 in Victoria; and $133.81 in Tasmania.”

Ms Donaldson said the vast size and relatively low population density of regional Queensland made it less attractive to competitive power retailers.

"But our three State Budgets have all met our community service obligation by funding a subsidy - averaging around $700 a year - for those outside the south-east corner of our state,” she said.

The State Government pays $500 million a year - the Uniform Tariff Policy - so that regional customers pay similar prices for electricity to those in south-east Queensland.

She said through its Powering Queensland Plan the government had invested $770 million to halve a price rise recommended for regional consumers by the Queensland Competition Authority.

"That decision replaced a recommended 7.1% rise for regional household power prices with a 3.3% rise,” Ms Donaldson said.

"And for the average small business it means a rise of 4.1% instead of 8.2%.

"We're also supporting regional business customers by providing $10 million to help manage bill impacts through energy efficiency measures.”

Ms Donaldson said her government had extended the Electricity Rebate for Queensland Seniors and Veterans Card holders (Gold Card) to include Health Care Card Holders and asylum seekers.

"This provides around $340 in assistance for low-income households per year and I encourage households to check with their retailers to find out if they are eligible,” she said.

"The LNP always took the lazy way out by advocating the sale of our power industry assets.

"They had no plan to minimise price rises, and they still don't.”

Mr Pitt said the Federal Government was doing everything it could to drive down the cost of power.

"It is driving down gas prices through our export licensing regime and reforms to pipelines and have directed the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to forensically examine energy companies' behaviour,” he said.

"The Prime Minister met with retail providers to get a better deal for consumers, but unfortunately Ergon is regulated by the Queensland Government.

"The Queensland state budget for 2017-18 forecasts a $1.5 billion windfall from the government-owned generators, a 110% increase on the dividend contained in the 2015-16 budget.

"Is the Queensland Government budget in such a state of disrepair that it relying on this revenue to balance the books? All the while, families and businesses are the ones suffering?

"Queensland consumers paid the highest wholesale prices - 30% above the average - over the first five months of this year.

"Ever since the former Queensland Labor government merged three government-owned generation companies into two in 2011, there has been evidence that market concentration and late bidding practices have contributed, in the words of the Australian Energy Regulator, to 'spot market volatility', code for higher prices.

"With government-owned generators accounting for 65% of capacity in Queensland, from 2014 until today the wholesale prices in Queensland have exceeded $5000 megawatt an hour on 30 occasions.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  age pension electricity keith pitt leanne donaldson power prices queensland stephen bennett

Man, 33, stabbed in chest and hit by car after dispute

Man, 33, stabbed in chest and hit by car after dispute

A MAN has reportedly been stabbed in the chest then hit by a car after an altercation at a rural property.

What Keith Pitt has in common with Vegemite

Vegemite is Australian owned once again, just like Keith Pitt.

MP reassures the electorate amid hot topic

Man falls off first-floor balcony at Millbank

Paramedics were called to the Millbank home about 10.30pm yesterday.

Man taken to Bundaberg Hospital with head injuries

Dad found with missing blue cat and three stolen bikes

court

Three bikes, drugs in search

Local Partners

Blake's chance to shine

EVERY Saturday you will see young Blake Sindel at Martens Oval cheering on his three brothers as they play the world game.

Bundy lifesavers in running for top awards

NEW SEASON: Lifesaver Gemma Henricksen and lifeguard Ben Davis at Nielson Park Beach.

Duo will now contest Surf Life Saving Queensland's top honours

Come fly away with kite club at local festival

FLYING HIGH: Keep an eye out for the giant flying octopus at the Moore Park Beach Festival. The 10m x 30m kite is from the Redcliffe Kite Club.

Queensland kite club part of Moore Park Beach Arts Festival

200 exhibitors at massive expo

GREAT OUTDOORS: The Wide Bay and Fraser Coast Home Show and Caravan, Camping, 4x4 and Fishing Expo is on this weekend.

Get excited over upcoming event

Fishing sale to be held

BIG RED: Scott Svensson with his nephew Andon who caught his first red emperor while fishing off Bundaberg last weekend.

Chance to spot whales while out fishing

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Farang turns crime drama genre on its head and explores complex relationship of dad and daughter

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

SUBDIVISION ALEADY COUNCIL APPROVED FOR 7 BLOCKS 2000 M2 IN SIZE

Lot 7 Morton Close, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 ... $129,000

Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 BLOCKS. Unfinished Project or subdivision may suit investors looking to capitalize...

ONLY 3 YEARS YOUNG! GRAB IT NOW!

83 Malvern Drive, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 2 $290,000

Well designed 4-bedroom family home on a massive 1205m2 block located in the Majestic Palms Estate. A fantastic opportunity to live in a near new home in beautiful...

REDUCED BY $10,000 - CALL NOW!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $309,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

HUGE ENTERTAINING AREA PLUS 6M x 6M SHED

57 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 3 $239,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans throughout, huge covered outdoor entertaining area, attached car accommodation with drive...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, IN GROUND POOL, 1012m2 BLOCK

10 Hampson Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $219,000

Be quick to organise your inspection of this must see brick house ready for you to add your own cosmetic personal touches to turn this house into your new...

BEST VALUE BLOCK ON THE HUMMOCK - ONLY $89,000!!!

6 Bayview Tce, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land POTENTIAL FOR AN IRREPLACEABLE EVER CHANGING VIEW Positioned on the eastern side ... $89,000

POTENTIAL FOR AN IRREPLACEABLE EVER CHANGING VIEW Positioned on the eastern side of the Hummock is this fantastic 800m2 certainly provides potential breathtaking...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM ON 1,012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $167,500

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

OUTSTANDING VALUE - 2 LIVING AREAS, POOL IN SANCTUARY PARK

54 Greathead Road, Ashfield 4670

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Here is a fantastic property perfect for those looking to purchase a modern brick home loaded with extras close to schools and located in a great area. This 4...

ATTENTION DEVELOPERS /INVESTORS SUB DIVISON OPPORTUNITY SEEKING EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

Lot 2 Birthamba Road, South Kolan 4670

Residential Land 102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential ... Expressions of...

102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential zone (minimum of 4000m2 blocks) Only 20 minutes drive to Bundaberg City Close to local...

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVEJOY STREET

7 Lovejoy Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 4 $269,000

7 Lovejoy Street Avenell Heights is a great name for a street and can provide lot's of love and joy for the new owners to be, as it has done for the current owners...

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry