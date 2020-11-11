Menu
BESTPIX - Australia Marks Remembrance Day 2020
News

IN REMEMBRANCE: A heartfelt poem for Armistice Day

Alan Dooley
11th Nov 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

"The Day"

Surrender and Remember the 11th of November,

For this is when the Armistice was signed;

Celebrating peace, hope and love,

As the battlefields resign.

Surrender and remember the 11th hour in November

For it's filled with reverence and song.

The joy of that day, When the Great War went away;

We will never forget, on that Day!

Surrender and remember the 11th of November,

The forgotten souls, left over there.

Who paid the price, the ultimate price;

Delivering peace, joy and care.

When you do remember on the 11th of November

Of all the wars that we have fought;

There's that Aussie spirit, those larrikin blokes,

And please, give them a thought.

When you do remember on the 11th of November

Of the real larrikins called nurses;

Just beyond the frontlines.

Whose spirits lifted up the damaged

And gave them peace of mind.

For us larrikins still celebrating the Aussie way of life,

Just remember in November

Who fought for those rights.

We will never forget, on that Day.

(Peace) 11.00am, 11th Day, 11th month

Alan Dooley (Nasho), Bundaberg

 

A group of women and children rejoicing in the street at the signing of the Armistice. Picture: Australian War Memorial Remembrance Day
A group of women and children rejoicing in the street at the signing of the Armistice. Picture: Australian War Memorial Remembrance Day
armistice day lest we forget poem remembrance day
