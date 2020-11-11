IN REMEMBRANCE: A heartfelt poem for Armistice Day
"The Day"
Surrender and Remember the 11th of November,
For this is when the Armistice was signed;
Celebrating peace, hope and love,
As the battlefields resign.
Surrender and remember the 11th hour in November
For it's filled with reverence and song.
The joy of that day, When the Great War went away;
We will never forget, on that Day!
Surrender and remember the 11th of November,
The forgotten souls, left over there.
Who paid the price, the ultimate price;
Delivering peace, joy and care.
When you do remember on the 11th of November
Of all the wars that we have fought;
There's that Aussie spirit, those larrikin blokes,
And please, give them a thought.
When you do remember on the 11th of November
Of the real larrikins called nurses;
Just beyond the frontlines.
Whose spirits lifted up the damaged
And gave them peace of mind.
For us larrikins still celebrating the Aussie way of life,
Just remember in November
Who fought for those rights.
We will never forget, on that Day.
(Peace) 11.00am, 11th Day, 11th month
Alan Dooley (Nasho), Bundaberg