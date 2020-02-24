IN PICTURES: What Roma’s Supa IGA will look like

Manager Seamus Byrne aka Mr Burns, Lizette Waldron and Adam Clarke in front of the current IGA store.

Manager Seamus Byrne aka Mr Burns, Lizette Waldron and Adam Clarke in front of the current IGA store.

IT’S ALL systems go for the new Supa IGA, with Roma residents eagerly waiting for an on par alternative to Woolworths and a wider variety of shopping options.

CEO of Cornett’s Supermarkets, Graham Booysen said construction of the new Supa IGA, expected to cost between $4.5 – 5 million will begin in the next week or so.

“The lease, documents and plans have all been signed off now so it’s full steam ahead,” he said.

“Even though construction has been slightly delayed, we are still expecting August as the opening month.”

Mr Booysen said the initial response from the expansion of the current store located on Arthur St generated lot of positive feedback, with customers very excited that they will have an alternative to Woolworths.

“The range and the pricing is spot on for the customers,” he said.

“The staff are really eager for the opening and we’re all excited to get things underway.”

Mr Booysen said the development which will have “a bit of bling bling” in it is confirmed to include a bakery, butchery, deli and full produce section.

Alongside the newly stocked Maranoa Beef range, the Supa IGA will now stock coeliac products and will continue supplying as much Queensland sourced produce and products as possible.

“We really want to accommodate all our customers so there will be bigger grocery, freezer and dairy ranges, as well as more in the health and organic range,” Mr Booysen said.

“I do believe we will develop a great store in Roma. Not as big as Woolies but will certainly be good competition for them.”

Originally, IGA was due to remain open throughout the entire construction, with a temporary back entrance but now Mr Booysen said the health and safety risks will pose too much of a threat to customers.

“We need break the old building down and then fit out the whole thing to bring our stock and systems in to get it up and running,” he said.

“So we will now be closed for six weeks prior to the opening date.”

The empty block of land behind the current store will be transformed into the Supa IGA, while the current IGA will be knocked down and turned into a carpark, with an estimated 40 spaces.

