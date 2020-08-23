Menu
Jaz Devlin, Erin Monaghan, Felicity Thompson and Robert Cornwell enjoying the inaugural StrEATside markets in Maroochydore. Photo: Matty Holdsworth
Entertainment

IN PHOTOS: StrEATside markets kick-off in style

Matty Holdsworth
23rd Aug 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:35 PM
Glasses were clinked and food from around the world devoured as locals lapped up the inaugural StrEATside markets in Maroochydore.

Hundreds of locals flocked to the Maroochydore CBD on Sunday for the markets, located inside The Metropolitan where they soaked up the sunshine.

With a smorgasbord of food and drinks to sample, plus live music on show, the crowds sat back on picnic blankets and basked in the low-key but "fabulous" affair.

Judy Blainey had been following the markets since the event was announced and urged three of her closest friends to come down.

She has now marked it on the calendar as a weekly event.

"I rang my friends and told them they have to come along," she said.

"We'll be back, no doubt.

"It's lovely to see so many people enjoying it."

Judy Blainey and Lyn Wilson had a “fabulous” time at the StrEATside Markets in Maroochydore. Photo: Matty Holdsworth
Judy Blainey and Lyn Wilson had a “fabulous” time at the StrEATside Markets in Maroochydore. Photo: Matty Holdsworth

Some of the food on offer included flavours from Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Korea, Japan, Spain, India and more.

The free event was made possible by founder Andrew Sisley who said the markets will change each week.

