Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police attend a single-vehicle crash at the Nojoor Rd boat ramp at Twin Waters on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
Police attend a single-vehicle crash at the Nojoor Rd boat ramp at Twin Waters on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
News

IN PHOTOS: ‘Miracle’ escape as car crashes into trees

Ashley Carter
27th Oct 2020 7:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating what led to a car crashing into trees near the Nojoor Rd boat ramp at Twin Waters on Monday night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were called to the single-vehicle crash about 8.30pm.

The driver of the sedan was trapped as a result and had to be cut from the vehicle with assistance from firefighters.

'Dangerous' hailstorms set to smash Sunshine Coast

Semi-trailer bursts into flames on Bruce Hwy

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the driver, along with two passengers, were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment and were in stable conditions.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Witnesses say it's a "miracle" anyone survived the crash, after watching the tree snap and the engine block fly into the bush.

The police spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit would investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Community Newsletter SignUp
forensic crash unit nojoor rd scd traffic twin waters
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Facebook Marketplace seller cops hundreds in fines

        Premium Content Facebook Marketplace seller cops hundreds in fines

        News CRIME doesn't pay and as one Facebook Marketplace seller who is now hundreds of dollars out of pocket discovered, the reward isn't worth the risk.

        Battle for Bundy heats up with phone poll

        Premium Content Battle for Bundy heats up with phone poll

        News THE battle for the seat of Bundaberg is heating up, with a telephone poll hitting...

        • 27th Oct 2020 7:08 AM
        LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        New Bundy grocery store to focus on plant-based foods

        Premium Content New Bundy grocery store to focus on plant-based foods

        News A NEW store is opening in Bundaberg, offering a wide range of vegan and vegetarian...