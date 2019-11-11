Menu
News

IN PHOTOS: Inside horror bushfire that threatened Noosa

11th Nov 2019

premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast's north endured a horrific weekend as 6000 residents were evacuated when a large bushfire threatened homes.

While residents were told they could return home late Sunday afternoon, the Cooroibah, Noosa Banks, Noosa North Shore and Tewantin areas aren't in the clear yet.

Worse conditions are expected to come this week with dry conditions, low humidity and strong winds.

Emergency services are urging residents to stay alert.

A total fire ban remains in place for the Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions.

