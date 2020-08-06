IN PHOTOS: Gayndah River Walk’s grand opening

GRAND OPENING: The Gayndah community came out in force to the Gayndah River Walk opening on August 5, 2020. Picture: Sam Turner

GRAND OPENING: The Gayndah community came out in force to the Gayndah River Walk opening on August 5, 2020. Picture: Sam Turner

A GAYNDAH project that has been gestating for more than 20 years has finally been opened in style by the North Burnett Regional Council.

Gayndah’s River Walk opened on August 5 to a large crowd of proud residents, councillors, and school kids.

The 3m wide cement path runs from the Les Baker Bridge 500m up to Simon St near the Gayndah Historical society.

The Gayndah shared pathway project, under the cycle network local government’s grants program, is a joint venture by council and the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Division 4 councillor spoke at the opening, discussing the path’s origins back in 1988 as a bush track by the then Gayndah Landcare Group.

“Several people needed to be thanked along the way, from Landcare who started it, Gayndah Rotary, Lex Webster, Ken Mogg senior, John Zahl, Eric Sturgess, workers, council, and volunteers over previous years,” she said.

“How very fortunate we were to receive this funding to create a great outcome for our community.”