Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
GRAND OPENING: The Gayndah community came out in force to the Gayndah River Walk opening on August 5, 2020. Picture: Sam Turner
GRAND OPENING: The Gayndah community came out in force to the Gayndah River Walk opening on August 5, 2020. Picture: Sam Turner
Council News

IN PHOTOS: Gayndah River Walk’s grand opening

Sam Turner
6th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GAYNDAH project that has been gestating for more than 20 years has finally been opened in style by the North Burnett Regional Council.

Gayndah’s River Walk opened on August 5 to a large crowd of proud residents, councillors, and school kids.

Photos
View Gallery

The 3m wide cement path runs from the Les Baker Bridge 500m up to Simon St near the Gayndah Historical society.

The Gayndah shared pathway project, under the cycle network local government’s grants program, is a joint venture by council and the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Division 4 councillor spoke at the opening, discussing the path’s origins back in 1988 as a bush track by the then Gayndah Landcare Group.

READ MORE:

Work begins on $300,000 river path project

Huge $221 cheque ‘fully funds’ high profile Burnett project

SEE THE PHOTOS: Gayndah River Walk opens to the public

“Several people needed to be thanked along the way, from Landcare who started it, Gayndah Rotary, Lex Webster, Ken Mogg senior, John Zahl, Eric Sturgess, workers, council, and volunteers over previous years,” she said.

“How very fortunate we were to receive this funding to create a great outcome for our community.”

gayndah river walk north burnett development north burnett regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Raising the bar: What’s in store for Bargara hotel

        Premium Content Raising the bar: What’s in store for Bargara hotel

        News Bargara Beach Hotel general manager says once people see it, “it’ll blow their minds”

        NAMED: 73 people set to appear in court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 73 people set to appear in court today

        News A number of people will face Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        • 6th Aug 2020 6:51 AM
        ‘I’m furious, it’s inexcusable’: Bruce Hwy debacle continues

        Premium Content ‘I’m furious, it’s inexcusable’: Bruce Hwy debacle continues

        News MP demands State Govt tell us when it will replace failed $17.75m Bruce Hwy upgrade...