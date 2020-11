​BULL riders and barrel racers of all ages competed today at the Dallarnil Rodeo ‘Buckle Series Final’, leaving the crowd in awe. Collage: Kristen Camp

​BULL riders and barrel racers of all ages competed today at the Dallarnil Rodeo ‘Buckle Series Final’, leaving the crowd in awe. Collage: Kristen Camp

BULL riders and barrel racers of all ages competed today at the Dallarnil Rodeo ‘Buckle Series Final’, leaving the crowd in awe.

The rodeo was held at the Dallarnil Showgrounds and had barrel racing and bull riding competitions for ages as young as seven.

Competitors came from all over Queensland with the prize money for the winners ranging from $50 to a whopping $1500.

Take a look at these photos from the day: