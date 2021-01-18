IN PHOTOS: Coast smashed by severe summer storm

A tree was uprooted and fell on a tent in Dicky Beach Caravan Park during Saturday's storm.

Shocking photos have revealed the aftermath of severe storms which lashed the southern end of the Sunshine Coast on Saturday evening.

From fallen trees crashing into houses in Little Mountain to campsites being blown away at Dicky Beach, the wild weather left a path of debris and destruction.

Luke Nielson, who was camping at Dicky Beach Caravan Park, said part of his campsite was destroyed during the storm.

"We had three gazebos and the only reason they didn't fly away was because we were holding onto them," he said.

"They all were all pegged down properly with ropes and pegs but the wind just lifted them straight out of the ground.

"At one stage one of the gazebos had lifted straight up off the ground about 1m in the air and we had to jump up and grab it."

Mr Nielson said the worst of the storm only lasted about 10 minutes, but the rain was so heavy he could hardly see a few metres in front of him.

He said the wind was coming from all different directions.

"People who were in our caravan said it felt like it was going to tip over," he said.

"A friend's site had their thick metal poles holding up a tarp completely bent on a 45 degree angle.

Maleny State Emergency Service volunteers were in the Little Mountain area on Saturday night helping to path up damage caused by a thunderstorm.

"Almost every gazebo in the park was destroyed."

Sunshine Coast Acting Mayor Rick Baberowski said the council's Caloundra Resource Recovery Centre would accept free green waste disposal as a result of the storms causing the most impact in Caloundra, Little Mountain, Moffat Beach, Currimundi and Aroona.

"Sunshine Coast Council's clean-up crews are working as quickly as possible to attend to the job of clearing and making safe our public spaces, so we thank the community for their patience," Cr Baberowski said.

"We understand that our affected residents and those nearby will most likely be in some shock following what is for some quite extensive damage.

"Council wants to reassure our community our disaster management teams and emergency support partners have acted quickly to provide assistance."

The Caloundra resource recovery centre will accept free green waste disposal until close of business on Tuesday.

