‘In my heart forever’: Hostel holds memories for backpacker

MEMORIES: Former Bundaberg backpacker Tomohiro Kajikawa says the Federal Backpackers holds special memories for people all over the world.

NEWS of the Federal Backpackers fire spread far and wide after Monday night, with many former Bundaberg backpackers shocked to hear the news.

Japanese national Tomohiro Kajikawa, who worked in Bundaberg, told the NewsMail from his home in Japan that he was saddened by the news.

"I am very sad to hear about that news, the place is full of memories," he said.

Mr Kajikawa said he hadn't resided at the Federal, but said it was a frequent meeting place for backpackers living and working in the Bundaberg region.

"It's a place I saw heaps of times a day without noticing," he said.

"It was a place I thought was a natural sight."

Mr Kajikawa said he remembered the Federal as a place where he first learned to study Aussie English.

"It's also the place where I first studied English while drinking," he joked.

"That place remains in my heart forever.

"Thanks heaps from Japan."

The fire came as a shock to locals and travellers alike on Monday night after fire crews were first called around 11pm.

Smoke in the ceilingof the Spotted Dog Tavern had started travelling laterally, edging closer to the Federal Backpackers as the night went on.

Shocked backpackers watched on as the flames consumed the building they'd been winding down from a hard day's work in just a short time earlier.

The building was still smouldering today, with demolition works beginning yesterday in order to make the area safe for the public.

Road closures in that section of Bourbong St remain.