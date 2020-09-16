IN LIMBO: Meatworkers left in dark over their future

JBS Dinmore has cut a third of its workforce with 600 full-time jobs set to go.

WORKERS at an Ipswich meatworks which is set to shed a third of its workforce say they are being "left in limbo" and have yet to be told who will be sacked and who will stay on.

JBS Dinmore, one of the largest employers in the Ipswich region, announced last week 600 full-time jobs would be cut, with 1,150 positions retained.

Workers at Australia's largest processing facility have endured a difficult few months.

They have lost more than 70 shifts this year and were stood down for two weeks without pay just prior to this decision.

Workers had their incomes slashed by 40 per cent after working three day weeks for the past three months.

Workers at JBS Dinmore have yet to learn if they have lost their jobs.

The plant was shut down again this week.

The company blamed a range of issues impacting livestock supply and market conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers at JBS Dinmore told the QT they will be informed of their futures on Thursday with senior staff to be prioritised.

One worker, who did not want to be named, said the uncertainty was "depressing."

Some decided to walk out the door and haven't come back after a meeting on the plant's future last week.

"Everyone had to go and update their phone details with the company," they said.

"On Thursday they will let us know if you have a job.

"If you don't get a call or message you don't have a job.

"It's a kick in the guts. You're just a number down there.

"Everyone has used their sick leave and holidays and long service.

"The company can't give us a straight answer."

Another worker, who also did not want to be named, said it was a difficult time with everything still "up in the air."

"It's a whole different industry to what it used to be," they said.

"One minute they're flogging us, the next they're saying they don't need you.

"As far as we know we'll find out on Thursday, that's all we know.

"It's a bit of a bad place to be in if you're people like us."

Meat processing facilities in Beenleigh and Kilcoy have encouraged staff from JBS Dinmore to apply for positions at their plants but one Ipswich worker said it wasn't as simple as that.

"If you bought a house in Ipswich thinking you're going to live and retire here, it's not that easy," they said.

"They can't really up and leave.

"If you're a young single person you have a fairer chance."

Churchill Abattoir is hoping to restart operations in Yamanto within the next six months and employ 600 people.

JBS Dinmore will retain 1150 jobs.

That proposition was described as a "godsend" for local meatworkers by one JBS Dinmore staff member.

Australasian Meat Industry Employees Union Queensland branch secretary Matt Journeaux said operations at JBS Dinmore would be scaled down to a single shift, instead of the usual two, from September 21.

"They normally work a day shift and an afternoon shift," he said.

"At the moment the company is working with the onsite union officials and with HR.

"They're going through the seniority list. Out there it's last on, first off. People will be stood down in accordance with their seniority.

"It's absolutely devastating for these people, especially with Christmas fast approaching.

"The whole of the Ipswich economy will feel the pain of this."

Mr Journeaux said the union is working with impacted members to find them employment.

"(JBS) do have a small goods facility at Wacol and other facilities," he said.

"But de do have reservations about some other meat processing plants."

News of the potential reopening of the Churchill Abattoir provided a ray of light in a particularly difficult week for the industry.

It closed in 2017 and a few months later Steggles chicken processing plant at Wulkuraka followed suit.

"960 people lost their jobs combined," Mr Journeaux said.

"I've been in constant communication with the State Government and also the people involved in trying to get (Churchill Abattoir) operational.

"Any plant reopening is great news and certainly I'll be doing whatever I can to get that plant up and running again."

