In like Flynn: PM's bus tour skips Bundy

TOURING: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has embarked on a road trip up the east coast of Queensland.

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has embarked on his tour of Queensland's east-coast, but his stop-over locations are raising eyebrows.

So far the PM had visited the Gold and Sunshine Coasts, before landing in Rockhampton yesterday.

Today Mr Morrison will spend time in the marginal seat of Capricornia before heading to Bundy's northern neighbour, Flynn where he will spend time in Gladstone.

After that he's off to Townsville and possibly Mackay.

Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe yesterday said Mr Morrison's apparent decision to bypass Bundaberg showed he took the Wide Bay region for granted.

"I think Scott Morrison should visit Bundaberg and explain to people why he cut their education and health funding, why he cut their penalty rates, and why as Treasurer he voted against a banking royal commission 26 times,” Mr Pascoe said.

Senator Anthony Chisholm hit out saying the Queensland tour was nothing but a publicity stunt.

"If Scott Morrison thinks that driving a big blue bus through Queensland will make Queenslanders forget the Liberal National Party's cuts to health and education he has another thing coming,” Mr Chisholm said.

"The contrast between the Labor Party and the Liberal National Party couldn't be clearer.

"While Scott Morrison has been legislating cuts in Canberra, Bill Shorten has been on the ground listening and developing policies which will deliver for the people of Queensland.”

Since the 2016 election, Mr Morrison has visited Queensland four times but hasn't visited Bundaberg or the Wide Bay region since 2008.

"Bill Shorten has been to Queensland on 47 separate occasions since the last election,” Mr Chisholm said.

"Half of those visits have been to regional Queensland. He's had 18 town hall meetings in Queensland, 14 of those have been in the regions, including one in Bundaberg in August 2017.”

Mr Morrison defended his bus tour saying people could talk about tactics and politics all they liked. "I've just got a message that I want to convey to Queenslanders and that is we're backing them,” he said.

"We're the party that can deliver a secure economic future for Queenslanders.” The PM admitted earlier this week that the bus would be travelling ahead of him most of the time.