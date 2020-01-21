In honour of our mate, Travis

The Waves’ captain Matt Clarkson hands over the Travis Herschell shield to Barbarians coach Andrew Filo and captain Tom Courtice.

UNION: The Bundaberg West Barbarians hope by the end of this season in the Spring Cup it can add another title to the shield it won on Saturday.

The Barbarians retained the Travis Herschell shield after beating The Waves Falcons 46-12 at The Waves Sports Ground.

In the first contest for the shield between the teams in two years, after The Waves forfeited the season last year, the Falcons provided a stern contest early.

Teams matched tries as the Barbarians held on to a 17-12 lead at half time.

The Barbarians then showed why they are second on the ladder, storming home with 29 straight points to win the contest and the shield.

“We put in a few new structures, tried a few new things in the first half,” Barbarians president Adam Hides said.

“We started slow as well, which is usually what we do.

“But we switched on, everything clicked and our forwards killed it.”

The shield is played for by both teams after the death of Herschell in a car crash in 2014 near Gin Gin.

He played for both clubs during his career.

Hides said regardless of the scoreboard, it was good to see both teams turn up.

“He was a good player, a good bloke to be around,” he said.

“Full credit to the Falcons, they ran on with 12 players with heaps out and never gave up.

“There were players like Peter Holmes that came out for one game to strap the boots on.

“That’s what rugby union is all about.”

The focus now for the Barbarians turns to the finals and trying to stop the undefeated Mariners.

Before that the side faces the Turtles Brothers this week before facing the Fraser Coast on February 1 at home.

“We’re hoping we can beat them,” he said.

“The spirit is there to do it, we just need to have the right game play.”

The side is in a fight of its own trying to make the finals for the first time in years.

The Falcons will take on the Pythons this week who forfeited to the Mariners in the other game last Saturday.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm at the Brothers Sports Club with Turtles Brothers to take on the Bundaberg Wests Barbarians at 7pm. There will be more on that later this week.

The Falcons were contacted for comment but didn’t reply before deadline.