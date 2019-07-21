IN FULL FLIGHT: Title race blown wide open

CHARGE: Trent Seeds dives over the line to score for Eastern Suburbs.

CHARGE: Trent Seeds dives over the line to score for Eastern Suburbs. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: At the start of the season many had Eastern Suburbs as the favourite for the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade title.

On Saturday the side showed why.

The Magpies ended Past Brothers' unbeaten start to the season with a 42-24 win at Salter Oval.

Easts not only became the first team to beat Past Brothers but it became the first team to score more than 40 points against them.

The Magpies became the first side as well to lead at both half time and full time against the Brethren.

Easts coach Mick O'Sullivan said he had a feeling his side was going to be the first to beat Past Brothers before the clash.

"I've seen an improvement in our game over the past four weeks to sense it could happen,” O'Sullivan said.

"We played nearly the perfect first half and set it up from there.”

O'Sullivan said one part of the game plan to bring down the Brethren was to shut them down early.

"They are quick out of the blocks, so we worked on our defence and getting them early,” he said.

"For us we wanted to come out at half time either just behind or ahead and attack from there.”

The side led 24-18 at half time before adding 18 in the second half and keeping the Brethren to a converted try.

The win was set up by tries to players including Trent Seeds who played at lock instead of in the backs.

"He played as a forward in juniors and I didn't feel he was getting enough ball in his former position,” O'Sullivan said.

"He loves playing there and his footwork make it hard for opposition forwards when they get tired.”

O'Sullivan said that would be Seeds' position for now.

The side will now take a break this week with a bye before facing Brothers again in two weeks.

Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff said the loss was a wake-up call the team needed.

"Easts wanted it more and we gave them a lot of good field position,” Sherriff said.

"As a playing group we've been a bit complacent in training. It's not just been the last week its been a couple of weeks.

"We had a discussion after the match and we know what we need to do to turn it around.”

Brothers still lead the A-grade standings and have a chance of wrapping up the minor premiership this week against Hervey Bay at Salter Oval.