In-form Pretorius firing for Lightning

STRONG: Lightning's Karla Pretorius was the first player to reach 100 intercepts in Super Netball recently.

STRONG: Lightning's Karla Pretorius was the first player to reach 100 intercepts in Super Netball recently. GARY DAY

NETBALL: Feisty ball thief Karla Pretorius says it's the Sunshine Coast Lightning's midcourt which has helped her notch a Super Netball milestone.

Pretorius was the first to reach 100 intercepts in the national league recently, amassing 18 in just the first three rounds of her third campaign with Lightning.

Her influence under the hoop hasn't been missed by coach Noeline Taurua, who labelled her the best goal defence in the world on Thursday.

"Definitely (she is the best) and I don't hesitate in that respect, she has been for a while and I think what she has been able to do so far in SSN has cemented that,” Taurua said.

While she's in dominant form, a humble Pretorius believed her impact on court wouldn't be as strong without the efforts of those in the midcourt.

'I get intercepts but it's complementing the defensive structures we have and the work Loz (Laura Langman) and Maddy (McAuliffe) does up front that just makes it easy for us at the back to get those intercepts,” Pretorius said.

"Me and Phumy (Phumza Maweni) look good but it's probably the hard work they do

"For me, my main aim is just to be consistent one game to another and I just want to keep on doing what I'm doing and being the best me for the team.”

She'll look to continue her form alongside Maweni on Saturday when the Lightning battle Swifts (1pm) at Quaycentre in Sydney.

While the Lightning are in fine form vice captain Pretorius believes the clash will prove the true indication as to how they're tracking in Super Netball.

"They're (Swifts) very consistent in what they do and a very great team all over the court,” she said.

"So, I think it's going to be a great measurement for us as a team and where we stand. It's going to be a great match up coming up against them.”

Swifts head into the fixture undefeated after three rounds while the Lightning hit the court relishing two commanding back to back victories.

She was wary of Swifts attackers Helen Housby and Sam Wallace.

"They are a great combination in the circle and I think that is what makes them so good as individuals as well,” she said. "Our work is definitely going to be cut out for us . We know we're coming up against a very strong combination and it will require that bit extra from us but we have faith in ourselves and how we prepared and we just need to go out there and give it our all.”