In-form Lightning confident heading into preliminary final

NETBALL: Sunshine Coast midcourter Laura Scherian says her team is riding a wave of confidence into their preliminary final against the Giants, following a string of victories.

The Lightning have won five Super Netball matches on the run, including a one-goal thriller against the Firebirds in an elimination match last weekend.

So the reigning champions will head to Sydney bolstered by the results.

"We've got massive belief we can do this, this weekend,” Scherian said.

"I think we've just been building through the second half of the season and we just can't wait to get out there on Sunday and play.”

The teams met in last year's decider but only one of them will feature in the big dance this time around.

"I'm sure they're out for redemption but we definitely want that win to get into the grand final,” Scherian said.

She expects the Giants to pose a "very different” challenge to the one they overcame in Brisbane a week ago.

"It will definitely be a tough match, especially in their goal circle. It's quite different. It's very moving play, rather (than) standing and holding, so we'll switch up our defence,” she said.

She said halting Giants captain Kim Green, who was sidelined last year through injury, could be key.

The Lightning have their own wing attack weapon in Kelsey Browne, who was the most valuable player on the court in their win over the Firebirds.

"Kelsey is very fast and moving and she fits perfectly into our game,” Scherian said.

The winner of the match will take on the Fever in the grand final.

The Sunshine Coast only just squeezed into the finals-bound top four of the eight-team competition this year after dropping their first three matches of the season.

"There's definitely an extra buzz around the club with it being a finals week and we're loving every moment of training,” Scherian said.