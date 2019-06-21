Menu
Bundaberg court house.
Bundaberg court house. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2
IN COURT: Who is listed to appear in Bundy court today

Geordi Offord
by
21st Jun 2019 7:46 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Armstrong, Jimmy Roy

Bishop, Aleice Bryanne

Britcher, Essrom Frederick

Campbell, Digby Grant Stuart

Choat, Anthony Floyd

Davenport, William Arthur

De Jager, Andrew Peter

Donnell, Jacob John

Doyle, Brett Adam

Drosdeck, Reuben Alexander

Eborall, Karen Joan

Fischer, Nathan Leigh

Girle, Grant Rosswell

Girling, Corey Allen

Griffiths, Stella Joanne

Guymer, Luke Eric

Harland, Adam Robert

Joos, Morgane Marine

Kennedy, Natasha Lee

Kiraly, Jeremy Ray

Knoessl, Daniel Walter

Lancaster, Locklan Raymond

List, Damien Conan

Mcrae, Anthony Allan

Nilsson, Jasmine Charmaine

Nilsson-Knight, Jasmine

Rieck, Leo Lester David

Rogers, Erin Rose

Sands, Jason Bruce

Scott, Kylene Michele

Sharp, Bronson Damien

Small, Scott James

Snehotta, Lee Andrew

Snell, Gregory

Taillet, Zacharie Elie

Thompson, David Charles

Warwick, Karsandra Helen Lee

Whateley, Jason Trevor

White, Christopher James

Whiting, Alex William John

Williams, Luke

Wisnesky, Nancy Ann

Wright, Holly Maree

Wright, Sharna Rose

Bundaberg News Mail

