Court House.
Court House.
News

IN COURT: Who is listed to appear in Bundaberg court today

4th Jul 2019 8:22 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on a range of different charges.

Here's who is listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Austin, Craig Anthony

Awg Muhammad, Awang Hadinata Bin

Bainbridge, Zakarey Kenneth

Borg, Nathan James

Bowman, Jason Garry

Caddy, William John

Calway, Phelan Somerset

Cameron, Skye

Chambers, Geoffrey Robert

Choat, Anthony Floyd

Copley, Graham Harold

Cunnington, Matthew

Francis, Robin James

Frost, Cheryl Joy

Hodgson, Fredrick Paul

Hogue-Kokles, Blake Maddison Jacob

Jones, Leigh Allan

Julian, Shane Paul

King, Fiona Louise

Kirk-Brims, Kodi James

Lancaster, Locklan Raymond

Lee, Brian Morris

Lennox, Steven Joseph

Manton, Jake Dustin

Mcalpine, Ashley Nicole

Muir, David John

Pennisi, Joanne Elizabeth

Persaud, Paul Andrew

Price, Jasen Ross

Purcell, James Andrew

Rachow, Veronica Rochelle

Ranger, Jason Phillip

Shaw, Douglas Edmond

Smith, Bradley James

Thorpe, Shawn Brian

Tischler, Emma Korrine

Trickett, Leisa Deanne

Weimer, Dean John

Weston, Jason Edward

Wigg, Toni-Gaye

Wilkinson, Kyle Peter

Willder, Hanah

