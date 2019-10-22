Menu
Bundaberg Courthouse.
Crime

IN COURT: Who is expected to appear in court today

Rhylea Millar
22nd Oct 2019 7:24 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates and District Courts today.

Anderson, Darren Lloyd

Bacon, Shaun David

Dorber, Gary Anthony

Gamlen, Adam Richard

Hiscock, Jonelle Elise

Hunt, Serena Maree

Marshall, Zinneh

Podesta, Adrian William

Ranger, Jason Phillip

Trindall, Harley Lee

Weston, Jason Edward

Willadsen, Alfred William

Williamson, Kurt Graham

Wright, Rebecca Lee

Zink, Anthony John

