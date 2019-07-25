IN COURT: Who is expected to appear in Bundy court today

EACH day a number of people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Bayliss, Rodney Reegan

Christodoulou, Jim

Dale, Amy Teresa

Dodd, Viva Stewart

Gillard, Peter Troy

Gollan, Kenneth Alexander

Hamerton, Holly Louise

Hendrikse, Aydyn Michael

Jones, Daniel Christopher

Kirby, Warren Johnathon

Little, Timothy Bernard Bruce

Mason, Lewis Charles

Mc Geary, Troy Phillip

Mclean, Clifford Zane

Mcleod, Joshua William John

Mitchell, Lawrence Cameron

Moffatt, Vernon Mark

Mohmood, Rashid

Moras, Joshua Luke

Mulvena, Darren Leslie

Nutt, Jason Andrew

Persaud, Paul Andrew

Podesta, Adrian William

Pope, Dominic John

Prasad, Anil

Rachow, Veronica Rochelle

Rogan, Kelsey Rose

Rowland, Daniel Clifford

Ryle, Shane Bradley

Silcox, Dwayne Edward

Skillington, Sam John

Stoker, Scott Anthony

Thompson, Kelly Maree

Zink, Michael Leslie