Bundaberg Courthouse.
Crime

IN COURT: Who is expected in Bundaberg court today

Rhylea Millar
30th Sep 2019 7:24 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Andrews, Benjamin Jay

Bellden, Patrick Kevin

Borg, Nathan James

Borg, Nathan James

Burgess, Harley William

Casey, Jason David

Castles, Chad

Chirgwin, John Allan

Currie, Beryl Joan

Deller, Ebonny Rose

Fagan, Brodie John

Fletcher, John Lawrance

Frith, Nevada Robert

Graham, Brayden Kenneth

Hill, Alexis Monique

Hogue-Kokles, Blake Maddison Jacob

Hooper, Danielle Ashlee-Kay Rosin

Horvatic, Ivan

Houghton, Ashley Robert Charles K

Jasperse, Ethan Wade

Larsen, Anna-Laura Dalso

Layt, Luke Anthony

Leonard, Samantha Jane

Lyons, Adam Christopher

Macdonald, Ryan

Mcnab, Stephen Christie

Middleton, Reece Zane

Moore, Shaun David

Mules, Kylie Elizabeth

Olive, Todd Graehame

Orreal-Avery, Stefani Jane

Poelstra, Roy

Read, Adrian John

Read, Troy Ross

Rieck, Leo Lester David

Rigotti, Christopher Robert Flavio

Scott, Kylene Michele

Sheerin, Brian Andrew

Smith, Darren Leroy Jock

Smith, Kristy Lee

Surrusca, Ivano

Wallace, Dallas Kenneth James

Williams, Anthony Leigh

Wright, Rebecca Lee

