IN COURT: Who is expected in Bundaberg court today

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Anderson, James Brodie

Ballard, Ethan Connor

Blasco, Joel Nathan

Box, Jacob Bradley

Bradbury, Corey John

Braun, Coen Leon Ross

Braun, Coen Leon Ross

Calway, Phelan Somerset

Collison, Terrence John

Cook, Wade

Cooper, Christopher Troy

Cregan, Brandon Kane

Dodd, Viva Stewart

Dodd, Viva Stewart

Doe, Robert John

Gray, John Leslie

Hamerton, Holly Louise

Hearn, Barry Darryl James

Jansen, Benjamin

Knight, Gordon Charles

Kohler, Bradley James

Lovegrove, Nigel Andrew

Mceune, Krystina Margaret

Mclean, Clifford Zane

Persaud, Paul Andrew

Podesta, Adrian William

Prasad, Anil

Robinson, Adam Charles

Rodgers, Brandon Jake

Rogers, Ashlynn Lee

Roll, Zachary David

Sands, Jason Bruce

Sepping, Jaimie-Louise

Tanner, Matthew James

Toft, Kevin Elvin

Walker, Kell

Yewyeh, Craig Francis George