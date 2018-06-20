IN COURT: Two dogs shot, one killed, to 'protect kangaroo'

THE lawyer for a man accused of shooting two pet dogs, killing one, has asked a magistrate to throw out the case, arguing his client's actions were justified under the law and the prosecution was "not even close” to proving its case.

During a hearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, George Harbushko pleaded not guilty to two counts of injuring animals and one of discharging a weapon on private land without consent on May 29 last year.

The court heard the case referenced three rural properties at Mt Maria; Mr Harbushko's, his neighbour William O'Brien's and the dog owners' - Chris and Sonja Cooper's.

Evidence accepted by the court was that Mr Harbushko's and the Cooper's properties were separated by Mr O'Brien's land and a vacant lot.

The first to give evidence yesterday was the then Rosedale police officer, Senior Constable Joseph Abbott, who told the court he received a phone call from Chris Cooper telling him one of his dogs had been shot and the second was missing, presumed shot and killed.

A voice recording was played to the court of Snr Const Abbott's visit to Mr Harbushko's property the following day to question him about the incident.

Under cross examination, Snr Const Abbott admitted Harbushko was co-operative, and made full admissions to shooting two dogs from his property, after he "heard all hell break loose” and went outside to find two dogs had a kangaroo "bailed up” in Mr O'Brien's dam.

The court also heard evidence from Mr Cooper that the couple's dog Jaffa returned home with a gun shot wound and required urgent vet treatment, while Bella turned up dead, floating in the dam three days later.

After hearing all the prosecution's evidence, Mr Maloy submitted his client had no case to answer.

He went on to submit that under the Conservation Act, a kangaroo was the property of the state and under the Criminal Code and unlawful acts, "my client is not criminally responsible for the death or injury to the dogs by use of such force that is reasonably necessary, for the purpose of defending ... the kangaroos, from injury, which the person believes on reasonable grounds, to be imminent”.

Police prosecutor Tina Bland argued Harbushko's action's were far from reasonable before Magistrate Neil Lavaring adjourned the matter until tomorrow to consider the defence submissions and enable the prosecution to respond.