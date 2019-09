IN COURT: Six due to be sentenced in district court today.

IN COURT: Six due to be sentenced in district court today.

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg courts today.

District

DODD: Viva Stewart

SILVIA: Toby Michael

ROSE-KELLO: Zachary James

HONOR: Cody John William

DEDINI: Damian Alan

FARRELL: Joseph Terrance

Magistrates

SHORTEN: Nikolas Jake