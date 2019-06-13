Menu
Bundaberg Court House.
IN COURT: People to appear in Bundaberg court today

Geordi Offord
by
13th Jun 2019 8:06 AM
EACH day people front the Bundaberg Court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates today.

 

  • Ethan Connor Ballard
  • Rodney Reegan Bayliss
  • Joel Nathan Blasco
  • Tony Boyd Carmichael
  • Owen Harley Chambers
  • Jim Christodoulou
  • Sheree Cowle
  • Cohen Lee Darcy
  • Robert Wayne Doyle
  • Timothy Roy Evans
  • Joseph Terence Farrell
  • Ashley Brian Fisher
  • Adam John Fitzgerald
  • Adam John Friske
  • Kenneth Alexander Gollan
  • John Leslie Gray
  • Madison James Harvey
  • Gregg Edward Haywood
  • Barry Darryl James Hearn
  • Aydyn Michael Hendrikse
  • Christopher John Honor
  • Graham John Honor
  • Zachariah Kyron Ireland
  • Daniel Christopher Jones
  • Breannan Gloria Knight
  • Daniel Walter Knoessl
  • Tan Cuong Le
  • Timothy Bernard Bruce Little
  • Lakisha Longwright
  • Rebecca Louise Marks
  • Jaidyn Luke Mckenzie
  • Clifford Zane Mclean
  • Joshua William John Mcleod
  • Vernon Mark Moffatt
  • Joshua Luke Moras
  • Christopher Anthony Mulford
  • Natasha Maree Mulford
  • Leslie Ezekeial Nagas
  • Jason Andrew Nutt
  • Llynace Ann Olive
  • Tamara Anne Partridge
  • Dominic John Pope
  • Joshua Luke Pope
  • Anil Prasad
  • Brooke Hayley Reid
  • Wayne Robert Richards
  • Kelsey Rose Rogan
  • Ashlynn Lee Rogers
  • Zachary James Rose-Kello
  • Daniel Clifford Rowland
  • Joshua Karl Serafin
  • Toby Michael Silvia
  • Kelly Maree Thompson
  • Wayne Colin Thompson
  • Shaun Patrick Williamson
  • Michael Leslie Zink
