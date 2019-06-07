Menu
Bundaberg court house. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT4
IN COURT: People to appear in Bundaberg court today

7th Jun 2019 8:09 AM
EVERY day a number of people appear in the Bundaberg court, on a range of charges.

Here is a list of everyone listed to appear in front of the Bundy court today, Friday June 7.

  • Beverley, Leah June
  • Bickley, Peeta-Ley Joy
  • Blaxall, Taige Eli
  • Britcher, Essrom Frederick
  • Cason, Dylan Thomas
  • Collier, Mathew Walter
  • Dale, Clayton Anthony
  • Dean, Laurence David
  • Dedini, Damian Alan
  • Emm, Harrison Robert
  • Fischer, Nathan Leigh
  • Fitzhenry, Tamara Lee
  • Foster, Kylah-Rae Rose
  • Garden, Jason Jonathan
  • Girle, Grant Rosswell
  • Guder, Amelie, Miss
  • Hodder, Krystal Lee
  • Hoffman, Leal Marie
  • Horn, Karlheinz Arno
  • Hoschke, Andrew Peter
  • Jacobs, Dwaine Albert
  • Jasperse, Ethan Wade
  • Jensen, Michael John
  • Leather, Scott Wayne
  • Limb, Lee John
  • Lysaght, Niall Thomas
  • Maddern, Samuel Jacob
  • Martin, Michael Ashley
  • Mcdaniel, Jake Zachariah Cregan
  • Miles, Christopher Meryyn James
  • Miller, Nicholas Alexander
  • Moffatt, Vernon Mark
  • Nebe, Julie Margaret
  • Nilsson, Jasmine Charmaine
  • Nilsson-Knight, Jasmine
  • Oakley, Hayden Nathan
  • Peel, Trisha Anne
  • Prescott, Simon Dean
  • Priestley, Hayden James John
  • Roberts, Keith Edward
  • Robinson, Adam Charles
  • Roelandts, Clinton Shane
  • Rogers, Erin Rose
  • Schafer, Aimmee Katie
  • Scott, Michael Bradley
  • Thompson, Ricky Wayne
  • Van Den Beaukel, Mateo
  • Viney, David Lesley
  • Walk, Jye Brandon
