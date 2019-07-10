IN COURT: Domestic violence in focus

Many cases of domestic violence go through Bundaberg's courts.

DOMESTIC violence is a scourge on any community. And in Bundaberg, it is no different.

Each day, a number of people appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court for committing a domestic violence offence, male and female.

Tuesday was no exception. And while the NewsMail can't name the perpetrators, we can still make the community aware of what goes on behind closed doors.

A Bundaberg man pleaded guilty to contravention of a probation order and contravention of a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man and his partner had been in an argument, when the woman slapped him.

She fell to the ground.

The man had been placed on probation just one month before the incident.

"It is physical violence. Granted, it does go both ways,” police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said.

"But he pushed a female and caused her to fall over.”

Defence barrister Lavonda Maloy said her client's life had taken the "wrong path” and he had a long-standing substance abuse issue.

He was sentenced to three months imprisonment, with 23 days pre-sentence custody taken into account.

For the breach of a probation order, he was sentenced to two months' imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months.

He was paroled immediately.

A man who pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order and stealing was sentenced to three months' imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months.

The man, a father to a toddler, was heard to have stolen his partner's phone and accused her of cheating.

When the woman and her mother tried to call police after hours of arguments, the man grabbed her phone which forced the women to run to a neighbour's house to call the police.

It was heard in October the man had also "tackled” the same woman when she was 28 weeks pregnant, squashing her belly before accusing her of cheating and stealing her phone.

He was ordered to pay $1600, which included $400 for stealing almost $100 worth of fuel.

He was told if he kept "coming in” to court he'd be serving actual time.

A man who hid in a shed at his mother's home pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man had breached the order by going to a residence to pick up some of his items in a shed on the property.

Police were called to the house after his mother heard noises "under the house”, and police found him hiding in a shed.

He had been convicted of similar offences in the past, including as recently as eight months ago. "He has seven pages of history, a lot of previous breaches of DVO,” Sgt Burgess said. The man was sentenced to three months' imprisonment with a parole eligibility date of August 19.

DV support: 1800RESPECT.