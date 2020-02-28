Menu
IN COURT: Here is the list of everyone appearing in front of the Roma Magistrates Court on March 3.
IN COURT: 66 people appearing in Roma court today

lucy rutherford
lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
28th Feb 2020 7:00 AM
EVERY month a number of people appear in the Roma Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Roma Magistrates Court on March 3.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

  • Akers, Tamara Sheree
  • Anderson, Jason Lindsday
  • Barbour, Sonia Lee, Miss
  • Blake, Joedyn James
  • Boon, Cameron Michael
  • Brooker, Liam Trent
  • Brown, Leo Roderick
  • Burns, Roseanne Lee
  • Cameron, Susan Lucy, Miss
  • Clifford, Deatch Samual
  • Dodd, Peter-Con Donald, Mr
  • Dowling, Freddies James
  • Dwyer, Wayne Phillip
  • Edwards, Kane John
  • Fraser, Russell John
  • Genrich, Benjamin Allen
  • Hallam, Jasmine Lea
  • Hearn, Keisha May
  • Heinemann, Neil Peter Thomas
  • Hinds, Flynn Dawson Noonan
  • Hopper, Kevin Peter
  • Howells, Joshua Matthew Don, Mr
  • Hurzlmeier, Braydon Lance
  • James, Kyle Richard John
  • Jump-Waugh, Lachlan William
  • Kemp, Keith
  • Kenna, Martin John
  • Khadka, Patrik
  • Koik, Danny
  • Lake, Harold John, Mr
  • Lake, Melissa Ann
  • Langan, Brendan Jake
  • Lobegeier, Xtaphar Scott Locklahn, Mr
  • Long, William Philp
  • Macfarlane, Matthew Ryan, Mr
  • Mailman, Shawn Todd
  • McIntosh, Raymond Mark John
  • Milson, Mervyn James
  • Mitchell, Mervyn John
  • Monaghan, Darcy Gordon
  • Nesbitt-Smith, Crystal Leah
  • Neville, Courtney Georgia, Miss
  • Nicholson, Christopher Robert
  • Oliver, Rose Marie
  • Patel, Maulin Bhaskarbhai
  • Paterson, Lirrisa Maree
  • Pierre, Isaac John
  • Ramsey, Liam Paul
  • Reid, Emma Lea
  • Reid, Graeme John
  • Rigg, Zoe-Lee
  • Saunders, Krystal Susan
  • Senescall, Samantha Elizabeth
  • Sergent, Michael Andrew Arthur
  • Sherlock, Haydn Keith
  • Simmons, Pierce Francis
  • Sullivan, John Paul
  • Thompson, Sonia May, Miss
  • Waites, Matthew Albury Claude, Mr
  • Warren, Douglas Robert
  • Webb, Cassandra Gail
  • Wenning, Luke Wayne Joseph, Mr
  • Weribone, Gordon Albert
  • White, Clinton Wade
  • Wyman, Kelvin Shane
  • Zerk, Jeremy Alex

