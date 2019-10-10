IN COURT: 65 people expected to appear in Bundaberg court today
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.
Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
Ackfield, Troy Damian
Alexander, Julian Michel
Antoniolli, Steven Andrew
Brinkworth, Shantel Tara
Brown, Carmel Joy
Butler, Ben James
Cauchi, Joseph Andrew
Cowle, Sheree
Derrick, Robert Alexander
Deveraux, Evelynne Lee
Drury, Catherine Maria
Dunshea, Garrett Noel
Evans, Jaleel Steven
Evans, Trista Anne
Ferrara, Anthony Paul
Fisher, Darren Carl
Fisher, Nigel Lyndon
Franks, Trudy Ann
Gerrard, Nickolas John
Giljevic, Jesse Albert
Gooda, Thel Maree
Grigg, Larry Tony
Habijanec, Ricky Paul
Hanks, Danny Allan
Harding, Christian James Magnam
Harris, Troy Adam
Hartley, Wade Aaron
Harvey, Alden Fabian
Haynes, Renei Tara
Hodda, Brendan John
Hughes, Matthew Henry
Hull, Kaitlyn Renee
Hyland, Benjamin Jack
Hyland, Trevor Phillip
Isherwood, Stephen Ronald
King, Ashley Cameron
King, Fiona Louise
Kong, Petap
Love, Antonio Robert Donald
Maher, Tara Leigh
Mason, Sydney Derek
Mazzaracca, Amie Louise
Mcgowan, Peter Andrew
Mcguiness, Brodie James
Mcguire, Shaun Timothy
Meester, Chad Lindon
Mills, Kyle Damion
O’Keeffe, Michael Francis
Olive, Todd Graehame
Paul, Cameron James
Penny, Zachary Beau
Perry, Dylan Neil
Price, Emily Alice
Ramli, Mohamad Tajuddin Bin
Soppa, Paul Jay
Strathdee, Kristopher
Swinscoe, Martin Lester
Symington, Isaac William
Thompson, Kelly Maree
Trumper, Scott
Vinson, Leigh Anthony
Walters, Amie Louise
Williams, Maxwell Robert
Workman, Caine Jeffrey
Young, Luke Trevor