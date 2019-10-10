Menu
Bundaberg Court House.
Crime

IN COURT: 65 people expected to appear in Bundaberg court today

Rhylea Millar
10th Oct 2019 7:43 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Ackfield, Troy Damian

Alexander, Julian Michel

Antoniolli, Steven Andrew

Brinkworth, Shantel Tara

Brown, Carmel Joy

Butler, Ben James

Cauchi, Joseph Andrew

Cowle, Sheree

Derrick, Robert Alexander

Deveraux, Evelynne Lee

Drury, Catherine Maria

Dunshea, Garrett Noel

Evans, Jaleel Steven

Evans, Trista Anne

Ferrara, Anthony Paul

Fisher, Darren Carl

Fisher, Nigel Lyndon

Franks, Trudy Ann

Gerrard, Nickolas John

Giljevic, Jesse Albert

Gooda, Thel Maree

Grigg, Larry Tony

Habijanec, Ricky Paul

Hanks, Danny Allan

Harding, Christian James Magnam

Harris, Troy Adam

Hartley, Wade Aaron

Harvey, Alden Fabian

Haynes, Renei Tara

Hodda, Brendan John

Hughes, Matthew Henry

Hull, Kaitlyn Renee

Hyland, Benjamin Jack

Hyland, Trevor Phillip

Isherwood, Stephen Ronald

King, Ashley Cameron

King, Fiona Louise

Kong, Petap

Love, Antonio Robert Donald

Maher, Tara Leigh

Mason, Sydney Derek

Mazzaracca, Amie Louise

Mcgowan, Peter Andrew

Mcguiness, Brodie James

Mcguire, Shaun Timothy

Meester, Chad Lindon

Mills, Kyle Damion

O’Keeffe, Michael Francis

Olive, Todd Graehame

Paul, Cameron James

Penny, Zachary Beau

Perry, Dylan Neil

Price, Emily Alice

Ramli, Mohamad Tajuddin Bin

Soppa, Paul Jay

Strathdee, Kristopher

Swinscoe, Martin Lester

Symington, Isaac William

Thompson, Kelly Maree

Trumper, Scott

Vinson, Leigh Anthony

Walters, Amie Louise

Williams, Maxwell Robert

Workman, Caine Jeffrey

Young, Luke Trevor

Bundaberg News Mail

