IN COURT: 60 people expected in Bundaberg cour today
EACH day a number of people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.
Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
Barker, Lachlan Rory
Bickley, Peeta-Ley Joy
Blee, Jesse Dean
Bowman, Jason Garry
Bulow, Russell Gregory
Cason, Dylan Thomas
Choat, Anthony Floyd
Christie, Clarissa Bowen
Daley, Sarah Elaine
Doorey, Jamie-Lee
Doorey, Stephen Peter
Doyle, Anthony John
Doyle, Robert Wayne
Elkington, Dianne Lisa
English, Shane Lee
Fischer, Nathan Leigh
Flynn, Shaun
Foster, Daniel Jay
Gear, Adam Joseph
Gear, Jamie Cameron
Groat, Anthony John
Groat, Brodie James
Harvey, Madison James
Hepburn, Daniel Wayne
Hetherton, Michael James
Hines, Bruce Raymond
Hobbins, Brett Anthony
Hosack, Tristian Anthony
Hunt, Serena Maree
Jasperse, Ethan Wade
Kent, Wayne Robert
King, Fiona Louise
Kohler, Bradley James
Lennox, Anthony Maurice
Macdonald, Mitch William
Maitani, Wataru
Mcdaniel, Jake Zachariah Cregan
Mcflynn, Philip James
Mckenzie, Jaidyn Luke
Moras, Jesse Steven
Nilsson, Jasmine Charmaine
Nilsson-Knight, Jasmine
Paul, Cameron James
Price, Emily Alice
Priestley, Hayden James John
Riley, Barry Richard
Riley, Dylan John
Roberts, Beau William
Rogers, Jeremy Stephen
Sands, Jason Bruce
Sheather, Adam John
Shorten, Nikolas Jake
Simmonds, Timothy Roy
Smith, Debbie Anne
Spicer, Brady Jae
Strachan, Zoe Tenille
Than, Virak
Ward, William Francis
Winduss, Dion George
Wright, Holly Maree