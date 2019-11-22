IN COURT: 58 people expected in Bundaberg court today
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.
Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
Ah-Sang, Lia
Aitken, Lance Ernest George
Balazs, Stephen Leslie
Barrett, David Anthony
Bassett, William Aaron Vincent
Bayliss, Joshua Sean
Belford, Sarina Lee
Blacker, Phillip Jeffrey
Brophy, Frederick James
Brown, Martin Thomas
Brown, Patricia Evelyn
Carrick, Anthony Catrinas
Caruana, Jason Robert
Chapman, Ashley Neal
Codrington, Alida Sophia
Cross, Natasha Maree
Dale, Curtis Archibald
Davitt, Patrick Nathan
Deal, Kate Louise
Dobinson, Raymond Patrickson
Duffin, Kenneth William
Dye, Luke Allan
Edwards, Levi Christopher
Frazer, Nicholas
Gordon, Steven Paul
Haynes, Renei Tara
Hennessy, Dale John
Hinds, Breeanna Lilly
Jasperse, Ethan Wade
Jerry, Madelline Lee
Johns, Desmond Samuel
Keech, Theresa Louise
Leonard, Samantha Jane
Ling, Verdun Ross
Love, Antonio Robert Donald
Mccracken, Abby Louise
Meyer, Vanessa
Michelle, Sandee
Miller, Seth Patrick
Moore, Shaun David
Obrien, Adam Patrick
Ogston, Shane Andrew
Orchard, Nichole Stacey Colleen
Rachow, Veronica Rochelle
Rolfe, Allan Caine
Rose-Kello, Zachary James
Sands, Jason Bruce
Smith, Juanita Joy
Stegert, Shane Ross
Swinscoe, Martin Lester
Thompson, Kelly Maree
Thompson, Owen Neil Stewart
Waia, Wade Waylon
Wales, Jesse Lester
Walker, Wentworth Charles Roy
White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd
Wilkinson, Alan Ashley
Woodward, Kristel Bo