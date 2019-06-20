Menu
Bundaberg court house.
Bundaberg court house. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT3
Crime

IN COURT: 52 people to appear in Bundaberg court today

Geordi Offord
by
20th Jun 2019 7:52 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is a full list of people listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Ainsworth, Kerrie-Anne

Argo, Tracy James

Armstrong, Kylie Renee

Austin, Craig Anthony

Bainbridge, Zakarey Kenneth

Bayliss, Rodney Reegan

Binnie, Trent Ryan

Bowen, Troy Colin

Bowman, Jason Garry

Caddy, William John

Chambers, Russell Wayne

Cogan, Jayden Raymond

Cooper, Christopher Troy

Cregan, Brandon Kane

Dodd, Viva Stewart

Dunlea, Brett James

Farrelly, Simon Francis

Fisher, Justin James

Fitzpatrick, Nathan Wayne

Friske, Adam John

Girle, Grant Rosswell

Harmer, Matthew Charles

Hawkins, Scott Francis

Haywood, Gregg Edward

Hillier, Jason Paul Elsden

James, Jared Mitchell

Johnson, Daniel James John

King, Fiona Louise

Kirk-Brims, Kodi James

Kulldulla, Jack Glyn

Laskey, James Micheal

Livermore, Matthew Charles

McCarthy, Gregory Vincent

Melville, Michael Alan

Michalsky, Nick

Muras, Duncan Daniel Raymond

Murdoch, Jacynda Louise

Nowland, Kisha Shayne Leigh

Oakes, Reuben John

Ozturk, Naim

Peat, Daniel Ryan

Pennisi, Joanne Elizabeth

Perry, Reece John Michael

Persson, Jake Rikard

Proudley, Tammy Annette

Rachow, Veronica Rochelle

Smith, Bradley James

Southwood, Timothy Scott

Taha, Housam

Trickett, Leisa Deanne

Waji, Mohd Effendi Bin

Williams, Tay Chanan Ronald

buncourt buncrime bundaberg magistrates court court list
Bundaberg News Mail

