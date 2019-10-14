Menu
Bundaberg Courthouse.
Crime

IN COURT: 51 people expected in Bundaberg court today

Rhylea Millar
14th Oct 2019 8:11 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Baker, Jeffrey Michael

Bellden, Patrick Kevin

Bichel, Daniel Ian

Birch, Stewart

Blasco, Joel Nathan

Borg, Nathan James

Catlin-Smith, Tamicka-Jane

Cherry, Bradley Sean

Chirgwin, John Allan

Cooney, Norman James

Cornwell, Melanie Rose

Crane, Matthew Charles

Crompton, Pauline Natasha

Daley, Sarah Elaine

Dittmann, Christopher James Anthon

Doherty, Jacob Anthony

Ericsson, Frank Torbjon

Fenn, Joshua Mark

Fisher, Rochelle Anne

Fouracre, Mark Andrew

Frazer, Nicholas

Gray, Jack Edward

Hodda, Brendan John

Johnston, Matthew James

Kelly, Kyle William

Louis, Tyson Jay

Maher, Tara Leigh

Marsh, Katiya Ursula

Martin, Alema Roxanne Ikeia

Mckenzie, Jeremiah Tomlinson

Michelle, Sandee

Montague, Joel Anthony

Nichols, Brendan Michael

Nilsen, David Luke

O’Keefe, Brendan Gerard

Ozturk, Naim

Paku, Shay-T-Neil

Pascoe, Michael Bradley

Perry, Dylan Neil

Prescott, Simon Dean

Price, Jasen Ross

Rowe, Timothy Kamahl

Russell, Paul Andrew

Shaw, Douglas Edmond

Smith, Kristy Lee

Thomas, Lauren Michelle

Trenwith, Dean John

Turpin, Owen Lawrence

Wall, Thomas Jackson

Williamson, Shaun Patrick

Wilson, James Phillip

