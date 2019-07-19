IN COURT: 49 people expected in Bundaberg court today
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.
Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
Aitken, Lance Ernest George
Batkines, Garrett Martin
Bessant-Probert, Amelia Jasmin
Calway, Phelan Somerset
Campbell, Digby Grant Stuart
Cashman, Carley Maree
Christie, Clarissa Bowen
Davies, Jessica Donna
De Jager, Andrew Peter
Decosta, Christopher Thomas
Delower, Jarrod James
Donnell, Jacob John
Duffy, Ned Gavin George
Eborall, Karen Joan
Edwards, Brittany May
Fulmer, Rachel-Marie
Gallo, Paul Francis
Gear, Jamie Cameron
Ginn, Stewart Noel
Girle, Grant Rosswell
Hart, Ethan Denzel
Hepburn, Daniel Wayne
Honor, Cody John William
Howard, Christopher David
Kelly, Kyle William
Kennedy, Natasha Lee
Latham, Blake Arthur
Mceune, Krystina Margaret
Nowland, Jourdan Taylah-Shain
Nykiel, David Jeffrey
Price, Andrew Newton
Price, Emily Alice
Rieck, Leo Lester David
Robson, Tileah Cydnie Rose
Sands, Jason Bruce
Schuh, Vicky Louise
Simmonds, Timothy Roy
Simpson, Donald Henry
Small, Scott James
Stringer, Iain
Swinkels, Damian Martin
Tanner, Jacinta Maleah
Thompson, Ricky Wayne
Vennik, Scott
Walker, Aaron Peter
Walton, D'Khoada Col Daniel John
Wigg, Toni-Gaye
Wiggins, Candice Paula-Ann
Winduss, Dion George