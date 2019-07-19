IN COURT: 49 people expected in Bundaberg court today

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Aitken, Lance Ernest George

Batkines, Garrett Martin

Bessant-Probert, Amelia Jasmin

Calway, Phelan Somerset

Campbell, Digby Grant Stuart

Cashman, Carley Maree

Christie, Clarissa Bowen

Davies, Jessica Donna

De Jager, Andrew Peter

Decosta, Christopher Thomas

Delower, Jarrod James

Donnell, Jacob John

Duffy, Ned Gavin George

Eborall, Karen Joan

Edwards, Brittany May

Fulmer, Rachel-Marie

Gallo, Paul Francis

Gear, Jamie Cameron

Ginn, Stewart Noel

Girle, Grant Rosswell

Hart, Ethan Denzel

Hepburn, Daniel Wayne

Honor, Cody John William

Howard, Christopher David

Kelly, Kyle William

Kennedy, Natasha Lee

Latham, Blake Arthur

Mceune, Krystina Margaret

Nowland, Jourdan Taylah-Shain

Nykiel, David Jeffrey

Price, Andrew Newton

Price, Emily Alice

Rieck, Leo Lester David

Robson, Tileah Cydnie Rose

Sands, Jason Bruce

Schuh, Vicky Louise

Simmonds, Timothy Roy

Simpson, Donald Henry

Small, Scott James

Stringer, Iain

Swinkels, Damian Martin

Tanner, Jacinta Maleah

Thompson, Ricky Wayne

Vennik, Scott

Walker, Aaron Peter

Walton, D'Khoada Col Daniel John

Wigg, Toni-Gaye

Wiggins, Candice Paula-Ann

Winduss, Dion George