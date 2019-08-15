IN COURT: 48 people expected in Bundy court today

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Atzori, Keanue Jordan

Brennan, Gregory David

Butler, Ben James

Colley, Chantal Leigh

Cooper, Christopher Troy

Cregan, Brandon Kane

Crosswell, Tony Andrew

Davey, Michelle Magdelena

Dooley, Cain Joseph

Doyle, Brett Adam

Dwyer, Jed Thomas

Evans, Keith Robert

Fagan, Brodie John

Fisher, Courtney Lee

Flesser, Jake Leonard

Fong, Adrian

Grover, Toni Leanne

Hall, Andrew John

Harrison, Mark Dwayne

Henderson, Luke Wesley

Hookham, Ian

Hotz, Steven John

Johnson, Daniel James John

Kokles, Jayson Allon

Lawton, Geneve Beryl-Ivy

Layt, Luke Anthony

Lee, Robert Brandon

Longhurst, Benjamin John

Marshall, Jodie Marie

Marshall, Wade Francis

Mc Clure, Mark

Mcbrien, John Malcolm

Michalsky, Nick

Minter, Mark Adrian

Ozturk, Naim

Paterson, Lynette Kay

Pearson, Megan Anne

Pothitin, Phanthip

Rachow, Chad Isaiah

Riley, Dylan John

Rogers, Jeremy Stephen

Scott, Samantha Lee

Staples, Keiran Leslie

Voisey, Samara Jade

Walters, Peter Joseph

Wappler, Andrew

Wilson, Vittoria Louise Yashiko

Zammit, Chantelle Iris