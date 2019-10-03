Menu
Bundaberg Courthouse.
Crime

IN COURT: 47 people expected in Bundaberg court today

Rhylea Millar
3rd Oct 2019 8:06 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Anderson, Paul Joseph

Antoniolli, Steven Andrew

Appo, Gregory Allen

Appo, Lana Odean

Banks, Trevor John

Blinco, Allan Raymond

Box, Jacob Bradley

Braun, Coen Leon Ross

Brookfield, Ian Walter

Buckley, Darryn Glenn

Christodoulou, Jim

Cross, Natasha Maree

Dodd, Viva Stewart

Foster, Kylah-Rae Rose

Gall, Daniel Patrick

Gill, Adam Anthony

Hanlon, Shanaya

Hanlon, Tenisha Jane

Hosack, Tristian Anthony

Ireland, Zachariah Kyron

Johnston, Ross

Joyce, Mitchell Kieran

Latham, Blake Arthur

Leather, Scott Wayne

Magill, Brett James

Mayo, David Andrew

Mcshane, Shelly-Ann

Meeking, Wendy Sue

Mobbs, Peter Alexander Thomas

Mulford, Christopher Anthony

Mulford, Natasha Maree

Mulvena, Darren Leslie

Murphy, Jillian

Nguyen, Thuy Ngoc

Nutt, Jason Andrew

Pang, Robert James

Pascoe, Michael Bradley

Prasad, Anil

Prior, Malcolm Danny

Restell, Matthew Dee

Roberts, Beau William

Ruane, Stephen John

Russell, David O’May

Ryan, David

Silcox, Dwayne Edward

Sivilay, Kelly

Skillington, Sam John

