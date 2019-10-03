IN COURT: 47 people expected in Bundaberg court today
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.
Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
Anderson, Paul Joseph
Antoniolli, Steven Andrew
Appo, Gregory Allen
Appo, Lana Odean
Banks, Trevor John
Blinco, Allan Raymond
Box, Jacob Bradley
Braun, Coen Leon Ross
Brookfield, Ian Walter
Buckley, Darryn Glenn
Christodoulou, Jim
Cross, Natasha Maree
Dodd, Viva Stewart
Foster, Kylah-Rae Rose
Gall, Daniel Patrick
Gill, Adam Anthony
Hanlon, Shanaya
Hanlon, Tenisha Jane
Hosack, Tristian Anthony
Ireland, Zachariah Kyron
Johnston, Ross
Joyce, Mitchell Kieran
Latham, Blake Arthur
Leather, Scott Wayne
Magill, Brett James
Mayo, David Andrew
Mcshane, Shelly-Ann
Meeking, Wendy Sue
Mobbs, Peter Alexander Thomas
Mulford, Christopher Anthony
Mulford, Natasha Maree
Mulvena, Darren Leslie
Murphy, Jillian
Nguyen, Thuy Ngoc
Nutt, Jason Andrew
Pang, Robert James
Pascoe, Michael Bradley
Prasad, Anil
Prior, Malcolm Danny
Restell, Matthew Dee
Roberts, Beau William
Ruane, Stephen John
Russell, David O’May
Ryan, David
Silcox, Dwayne Edward
Sivilay, Kelly
Skillington, Sam John