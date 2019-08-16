IN COURT: 42 people listed to appear in Bundy court today

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Baumgart, James Samuel

Belford, Sarina Lee

Bessant, Gayle Michelle

Bird, Darren Maurice Noel

Broome, Christopher

Broome, Roslyn June

Collis, Kody Raymond Gerald

Croden, Michelle Elizabeth

Cummins, Dylan Luke

Davidson, Lynda Lea

Davies, Jessica Donna

De Vries, Belinda Louise

Dennis, Tessa

Doyle, Anthony John

Ely, Kellie Anne

Farrands, Jacqueline June

Fischer, Nathan Leigh

Gombos, Anthony Joseph

Gould, Nadine Mae

Hamilton, Glenn Anthony

Hanousek, Janina Tina

Harrison, Mark Dwayne

Jasperse, Ethan Wade

Kokles, Jayson Allon

Leyland, Alexander John

List, Damien Conan

Maher, James Augustine

Marks, Gregory Wayne

Marshall, Alyshia-Lee Merle Marie

Mceune, Krystina Margaret

Neill, Joshua Aaron

Norris, Jamie Paul

Otto, Luke Michael

Palmero, Joseph Lee

Persson, Jake Rikard

Radel, Rebecca Leigh

Rigotti, Christopher Robert Flavio

Swain, Tyla Norman Wayne Bar

Whyte, Darren Stephen

Williamson, Shaun Patrick

Winduss, Dion George

Wright, Rebecca Lee