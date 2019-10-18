Menu
Bundaberg Courthouse.
Crime

IN COURT: 40 people expected in Bundaberg court today

Rhylea Millar
18th Oct 2019 8:07 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Ainsworth, Robert Scott

Balazs, Stephen Leslie

Beer, Nathan Dennis Walter

Bell, Craig Anthony

Bishop, Aleice Bryanne

Black, Nathan John

Botten, Mikail

Bramley, Sammie-Joe Dawn

Brown, Netress Melissa Eileen

Butlin, Jason Mark

Dick, Christopher James

Fagan, Brodie John

Fox, Jade Anthony

Fuller, Daniel James John

Gadsdon, Matthew John

Gamlen, Adam Richard

Gear, Adam Joseph

Gibbs, Toni-Anne Louise

Godfrey, Chealcie Lee

Hulley, Mark Darren

Ilett, Karen Jane

Lawrence, Joshua William

Lee, Samantha Kay

Maike, Patrick Kevin George

Mccosh, Benjamin Jon

Oakley, Anthony Paul

O’Sullivan, Jordan Ryan

Pocock, Michael Phillip

Preece, Liam Elliot

Redcliffe, Corey James

Rogers, Joanne Lee

Sadd, Alan Dean

Sim, Robert Alan

Smith, Alan Graeme

Smith, Juanita Joy

Snell, Gregory

Troutman, Arianda Gay

Tymensen, Ian Gary

Underwood, Gavin Paul

Worrall, Donald Edward

Bundaberg News Mail

