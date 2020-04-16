IN COURT: 39 people set to appear
THE following people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
Antoniolli, Steven Andrew
Barnes, Liam Derrick
Bell, Craig Anthony
Bessant-Probert, Bradley Amadeus
Bichel, Daniel Ian
Birch, Stewart
Blaxall, Taige Eli
Brook, Mathew Steven
Broome, Stuart Wayne John
Bunt, Alan Neville
Burt, Kelly Jon
Coleman, Matthew Mark
Cross, Jodie Lee
Dale, Clayton Anthony
Daniel, Taylor Jae
Davidson, Lynda Lea
Doe, Robert John
Duncan, Scott Ashley
Edwards, Timothy Clinton
Eggmolesse, Clinton Brett
Evans, Glynn David
Goltz, Gabriel
Hanousek, Janina Tina
Hetherton, Michael James
Houston, Beth
Johnson, Delroy Rhys
Keep, Bailey John
Kelly, Gage Benjamin
McDermott, Daniel Stuart
Meehan, Lee Earl
Meester, Chad Lindon
Mihailou, Dimitra Lee
Moras, Jesse Steven
Moy, Gary Leslie
Rieck, Leo Lester David
Sheppard, Sharon Cherrie
Shorten, Hadyn Benjamin
Todd, Bianca Jade Hagart
Weldon, Guy James