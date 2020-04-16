Menu
Bundaberg Court House
News

IN COURT: 39 people set to appear

Rhylea Millar
16th Apr 2020 11:00 AM
THE following people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Antoniolli, Steven Andrew

Barnes, Liam Derrick

Bell, Craig Anthony

Bessant-Probert, Bradley Amadeus

Bichel, Daniel Ian

Birch, Stewart

Blaxall, Taige Eli

Brook, Mathew Steven

Broome, Stuart Wayne John

Bunt, Alan Neville

Burt, Kelly Jon

Coleman, Matthew Mark

Cross, Jodie Lee

Dale, Clayton Anthony

Daniel, Taylor Jae

Davidson, Lynda Lea

Doe, Robert John

Duncan, Scott Ashley

Edwards, Timothy Clinton

Eggmolesse, Clinton Brett

Evans, Glynn David

Goltz, Gabriel

Hanousek, Janina Tina

Hetherton, Michael James

Houston, Beth

Johnson, Delroy Rhys

Keep, Bailey John

Kelly, Gage Benjamin

McDermott, Daniel Stuart

Meehan, Lee Earl

Meester, Chad Lindon

Mihailou, Dimitra Lee

Moras, Jesse Steven

Moy, Gary Leslie

Rieck, Leo Lester David

Sheppard, Sharon Cherrie

Shorten, Hadyn Benjamin

Todd, Bianca Jade Hagart

Weldon, Guy James

