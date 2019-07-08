Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2
News

IN COURT: 39 listed to appear in Bundy court today

8th Jul 2019 7:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Antoniolli, Steven Andrew

Banks, Trevor John

Box, Jacob Bradley

Brown, Ricky James

Commandeur, Abby Melissa

Crompton, Pauline Natasha

Doe, Robert John

Ely, Kellie Anne

Esler, Hayden Rodger

Fatiaki, Jayson Peayr

Fox, Leyden Edward

Gall, Daniel Patrick

Gigler, Peter David

Guymer, Luke Eric

Hamerton, Madison Anita Aprile

Hetherton, Michael James

Kymantas, Sean Charles

Lisle, Cody John

Mcgahan, Erin Kate

Mcgowan, Joel Raymond

Mezine, Latfi

Moras, Ashley

Mules, Catherine Anne

Nilsen, Matthew John

Paku, Shay-T-Neil

Redshaw, Damien S'Ven

Riley, Dylan John

Roll, Zachary David

Rowland, Cody Lee

Sharp, Bronson Damien

Shrimp, Waylon Joseph

Simpson, Matthew David

Smith, Sasha Leigh

Snell, Gregory John

Taha, Housam

Turner, Benjamin Thomas

Viney, David Lesley

Walsh, Mark Adam

White, Christopher James

buncourt buncourtlist bundaberg court bundaberg magistrates court court list
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    RENO UPDATE: When Bundy courthouse will unveil new look

    premium_icon RENO UPDATE: When Bundy courthouse will unveil new look

    News BUNDABERG'S only courthouse is in the midst of a makeover, with renovations well underway.

    Bargara hotel reveals damage of 'tragic' fire

    premium_icon Bargara hotel reveals damage of 'tragic' fire

    News The damage was extensive in several rooms

    Fighting for funding: LNP claim State Govt to cut road funds

    premium_icon Fighting for funding: LNP claim State Govt to cut road funds

    Politics LNP claim Labor of cutting cash flow to Wide Bay

    Flu just a sick excuse as emergency departments fill up

    premium_icon Flu just a sick excuse as emergency departments fill up

    News "...there is a wider trend, year on year, seeing big increases"