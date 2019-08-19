IN COURT: 37 people expected in Bundaberg court today
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.
Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
Ansell, Jake Edward
Batchler, Rachel
Bligh, Stanley Nicholas
Bockholt, Callan Michael
Boehmke, Michael John
Bowman, Elise Debbie
Bunt, Alan Neville
Burns, Christopher Lee
Chapman, Monica Doris Jan
Charles, Luke
Crompton, Pauline Natasha
Fing, Tiffany
Flannery-Rutherford, Cameron Michael
Gear, Jamie Cameron
Gill, Adam Anthony
Hepburn, Daniel Wayne
Jacobs, Sharni Edwina
Jensen, Jacqueline Sarah
Little, Timothy Bernard Bruce
Manton, Jake Dustin
Mccaw, Melinda
Mccosh, Benjamin Jon
Mckenzie, Jeremiah Tomlinson
Munro, Lyle Adrian
Murr, William Gunter
Newman, Noel George
Nilsen, David Luke
Paap, Miriam
Paul, Cameron James
Pooler, Kaylene Santell
Richardson, Kris Cimarron
Rieck, Leo Lester David
Sayers, Shane Edward
Simmonds, Timothy Roy
Smith, Sharlee Isabella Joan
Truscott, Ricardo Anthony
Walters, Corey Jye